SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF ASCENDIANT CAPITAL TO PURSUE DENTAL PARTNERSHIPS

"While we have been working closely with dental implant companies in specific development projects, Ascendiant Capital will play a critical role in disseminating our R&D advancements to a wider audience of partners, and helping commercialize the technology," stated Dr. Sonny Bal, President and CEO of SINTX. "We are excited to represent SINTX Technologies, having deep experience and knowledge of dental companies worldwide," said Dr. Christopher Gayde, a former practicing dentist and Managing Director of Ascendiant Capital's Dental Investment Banking Group.

Over the last nine months, SINTX has made further advancements in its portfolio of dental technologies, beyond the manufacturing and development of dental implants made from its silicon nitride. The marked expansion in opportunity - which is backed up by successful testing - encouraged SINTX to engage Ascendiant Capital to pursue a wide range of potential partnerships.

The new technologies include extensive work on zirconia dental implants, and the 3-D laser surface functionalization of both titanium metal, and zirconia ceramics used to make modern dental implants. "With these new technologies, all of the desirable attributes of silicon nitride can be applied to other, proven materials that are used to make structural dental implants. The two key properties that differentiate silicon nitride are surface resistance to oral bacteria, and enhanced biologic fixation to bone; both of which have been corroborated by testing done at SINTX, and by multiple, independent outside partners," said Dr. Bal.

