SinglePoint Subsidiary Direct Solar Inks Partnership Agreement with My Home Group. An Inc. 500s’ Fastest Growing Company Five Years and Counting

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING) is pleased to announce, subsidiary, Direct Solar, has signed a partnership agreement with My Home Group Real Estate, LLC., the #1 fastest growing residential real estate brokerage in Arizona, the 2nd fastest in the nation, and has been named "A fastest growing company" by Inc 500 five years in a row.

Direct Solar is currently averaging approximately 120 signed solar contracts a month. This partnership has the potential to significantly increase the current monthly rate over the next four to six months as the integration and training takes place. Direct Solar will be training each participating agent and provide certificates to agents that go through Direct Solar's training program. This program will train and educate agents to be knowledgeable in the solar sector to work with homeowners that are interested in solar.

"This partnership is a huge win for Direct Solar; we believe this will be mutually beneficial for My Home Group and Direct Solar. The two company's collaborating together will provide homeowners with the best service in real estate transactions followed by the best service in solar services. It is a match made for success. Management believes this could double the amount of monthly closed transactions. We are excited to see the success that comes out of this relationship," states Greg Lambrecht CEO of SinglePoint.

Direct Solar of America manages the end-to-end solar process for the consumer from finding the best and most affordable solar option, simple financing options at competitive rates, and ensuring complete installation satisfaction. Direct Solar of America safeguards the entire process of installation, to deliver the easiest and most expedient experience of switching to solar energy for the consumer when they need it, where they need it, and at the best price.

With this new partnership, over 2300 My Home Group Agents can provide alternative energy options for homeowners that are eco-conscious, searching for cleaner and alternative fuel systems, looking to reduce their reliance on the grid, and the search to reduce the burden of higher and higher utility bills.

According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), in Q1 2019, the U.S. solar market surpassed 2 million installations - just three years after the market surpassed the 1 million installation milestone. The industry is expected to hit 3 million installations in 2021 and 4 million installations in 2023. This is a result of increased demand by consumers due to reduced installation costs as well as increasing environmental awareness which is driving the adoption of cost-efficient alternative and renewable forms of energy over conventional energy sources.

"To be competitive in today's residential market, real estate professionals need to provide a best-in-class service to buyers providing more options during the buying process," according to Aaron Pierson, Chief Marketing Officer. "This partnership enables homeowners to invest in upgrading the value of their homes immediately and make a long-term commitment to sustainability. This will enable our real estate professionals the flexibility to recommend solutions to the clients that want answers before the close on their new residence."

To learn more about Direct Solar of America's residential and commercial solutions, visit https://www.directsolaramerica.com or call 844.850.5909. For more information about buying or selling a home or becoming a real estate agent visit https://directsolaramerica.com/mhg

About Direct Solar

Direct Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc, a technology and acquisition company. (OTCQB: SING). Direct Solar America is a solar energy brokerage with more than 3,500 home installations, which has enabled residential solar customers to shop for options in order to find the best option for the home. Like Rocket Mortgage or Lending Tree, Direct Solar representatives provide homeowners with a variety of financing and service providers; this has made the process of buying solar much easier for homeowners. Direct Solar is operational in eight states and continues to expand its residential solar footprint. Direct Solar Commercial serves customers that own and/or manage commercial properties. Along with Direct Solar Capital, an alternative energy financing solution, commercial projects have access to $50,000 to $3 million in funding for solar installations.

About My Home Group

My Home Group is in the business of building businesses. Founded in 2005 by Jereme Kleven and Mark Hutchins with humble beginnings, MHG has since given thousands of agents the platform to grow a real business through a culture of accountability and a collaborative environment.

Today, MHG is the #1 fastest growing residential real estate brokerage in Arizona, the 2nd fastest in the nation, and has been named "A fastest growing company" by Inc 500 five years in a row. With over 13,000 transactions closed each month and upwards of 3 billion dollars in commissions paid in the first quarter of 2018, MHG is slated to dramatically change the industry as a whole. MHG has been featured in Inc 500, Forbes, GQ Magazine, Business Journal, The Wall Street Journal, FOX News, Inman, Realtor Magazine, and more.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc ( SING ) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

