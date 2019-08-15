SinglePoint Files Second Quarter Form 10-Q, Showing Major Revenue Increase Compared to Same Quarter in 2018





PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) is pleased to announce the company has filed Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending June 30th, 2019. The company has more than doubled revenue from the same period last year, from $311,237 in 2018 to $856,859 in 2019.



"We are very excited about the growth and path we are on. This is another step in the right direction for SinglePoint. We look forward to showing an even larger increase in Q3 as we will have the addition of Direct Solar projects that have closed and been funded. Everyone in the company has done a wonderful job and it's showing in the growth of revenue and number of opportunities being presented." - Wil Ralston, President, SinglePoint.

You can find the full report here.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc ( SING ) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Source: SinglePoint, Inc.