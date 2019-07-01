Quantcast

    Singing Machine Reports Fiscal 2019 Annual Earnings Report

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX:SMDM) - the North American leader in consumer karaoke products - today announced its financial results for its full fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

    Full Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

    • Net sales for the fiscal year of $46.5 million.
    • Gross profit of $11.8 million or 25.3% of total revenue compared to 25.8% in the prior year.
    • Income from operations $1.0 million for the fiscal year.
    • Net income improved by 315% to $0.63 million compared to $0.15 million in the prior year.
    • Inventory reduced by 30% from $8.5 million in the prior year to $6.0 million.

    Singing Machine reports net sales of approximately $46.5 million for the March 31, 2019 fiscal year-end period, compared to approximately $60.8 million in the prior year. The decrease in net sales is primarily due to the loss of Toys ‘R' Us as a major customer.

    Gross profit margin held steady to 25.3% compared to 25.8% in the prior year. Due to the decrease in net sales, gross profit was reported as $11.8 million compared to $15.7 million in the prior year.

    Total operating expenses decreased by 27% from $14.7 million in the prior year to approximately $10.7 million for the full fiscal year. A majority of the decrease was due to a partial recovery of the Toys ‘R' Us bankruptcy administrative claims of approximately $0.5 million compared to a writeoff of bad debt of $3.1 million in the prior year. General and administrative expenses were also reduced by approximately $0.6 million compared to the prior year due to general expense reductions and an increase in service revenue from the Company's third-party logistics operation.

    As a result of the above, income from operations held approximately the same as the prior year at $1.0 million. Net income for the full year was reported as $0.6 million compared to $0.1 million in the prior year.

    Management Commentary:

    Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO commented, "Fiscal 2019 was a challenging year. We faced numerous market disruptions, most notably the loss of Toys ‘R' Us. The ongoing trade war between China and the United States continues to cast uncertainty on the supply chain and retail landscapes. However, despite the challenging business environment, the Company accomplished a lot of positive things including maintaining gross margins from last year, reducing inventory by over $2.0 million to generate more cash, maintaining profitability, and signing some big licensing deals." Atkinson added, "We're extremely excited for our first big licensed product launch of Carpool Karaoke The Mic officially debuting this month."

    Bernardo Melo, Vice President of Sales, commented, "The overall popularity of music, singing, and karaoke could not be hotter right now. We continue to see the proliferation of singing and karaoke all throughout popular culture and media. Domestically, we had success opening up some new retailers and new departments within existing channels. While those additions did not replace the lost business from Toys ‘R' Us, we saw them as meaningful new opportunities to grow market share. Fiscal 2019 also saw some positive developments internationally. We made great strides to expand our distribution abroad to new countries like Australia, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, Germany, and Spain."

    Earnings Call Information:

    The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, July 1, beginning at 10:00 am Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial (877) 876-9173 and use conference ID: SMDM.

    An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

    About The Singing Machine

    Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Brendan Hopkins

    (407) 645-5295

    investors@singingmachine.com

    www.singingmachine.com

    www.singingmachine.com/investors

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward‑looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

    The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

        March 31, 2019     March 31, 2018  
                 
    Assets                
    Current Assets                
    Cash   $ 211,408     $ 813,908  
    Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $51,096 and $82,102, respectively     1,769,404       1,066,839  
    Due from PNC Bank     2,236,779       6,212  
    Accounts receivable related party - Starlight Consumer Electronics USA, Inc.     -       7,054  
    Accounts receivable related party - Winglight Pacific, Ltd     288,941       1,150,104  
    Inventories, net     6,024,311       8,536,934  
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets     274,278       137,970  
    Deferred financing costs     13,333       13,333  
    Total Current Assets     10,818,454       11,732,354  
                     
    Property and equipment, net     522,910       450,305  
    Deferred financing costs, net of current portion     3,333       16,667  
    Deferred tax assets     758,366       937,137  
    Other non-current assets     90,082       11,523  
    Total Assets   $ 12,193,145     $ 13,147,986  
                     
    Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
    Current Liabilities                
    Accounts payable   $ 842,708     $ 1,614,748  
    Accrued expenses     950,773       701,932  
    Current portion of bank term note payable     125,000       500,000  
    Due to related party - Starlight Electronics Co., Ltd     -       210,756  
    Due to related party - Starlight R&D, Ltd.     -       113,116  
    Due to related party - Merrygain Holding Co., Ltd.     -       89,803  
    Refunds due to customers     31,075       445,484  
    Reserve for sales returns     896,154       726,000  
    Current portion of capital leases     14,414       -  
    Current portion of subordinated related party debt - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd.     815,367       689,792  
    Total Current Liabilities     3,675,491       5,091,631  
                     
    Bank term note payable, net of current portion     -       125,000  
    Capital leases, net of current portion     17,499       -  
    Subordinated related party debt - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd., net of current portion     -       125,575  
    Total Liabilities     3,692,990       5,342,206  
                     
    Commitments and Contingencies                
                     
    Shareholders' Equity                
    Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
    Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
    Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,464,753 and 38,282,028 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     384,648       382,820  
    Additional paid-in capital     19,687,263       19,624,063  
    Subscriptions receivable - related party     (2,200 )     -  
    Accumulated deficit     (11,569,556 )     (12,201,103 )
    Total Shareholders' Equity     8,500,155       7,805,780  
    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 12,193,145     $ 13,147,986  

    See notes to the consolidated financial statements

    The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

        For the Years Ended  
        March 31, 2019     March 31, 2018  
                 
    Net Sales   $ 46,482,998     $ 60,808,050  
                     
    Cost of Goods Sold     34,709,799       45,135,272  
                     
    Gross Profit     11,773,199       15,672,778  
                     
    Operating Expenses                
    Selling expenses     5,117,235       4,875,238  
    General and administrative expenses     5,790,019       6,371,541  
    Bad debt (recovery) expense     (442,671 )     3,203,677  
    Depreciation     259,662       219,968  
    Total Operating Expenses     10,724,245       14,670,424  
                     
    Income from Operations     1,048,954       1,002,354  
                     
    Other Expenses             -  
    Interest expense     (244,593 )     (273,385 )
    Finance costs     (13,334 )     (31,606 )
    Total Other Expenses     (257,927 )     (304,991 )
                     
    Income Before Income Tax Provision     791,027       697,363  
                     
    Income Tax Provision     (159,480 )     (544,877 )
                     
    Net Income   $ 631,547     $ 152,486  
                     
    Net Income per Common Share                
    Basic   $ 0.02     $ 0.00  
    Diluted   $ 0.02     $ 0.00  
                     
    Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares:                
    Basic     38,360,883       38,274,432  
    Diluted     39,244,250       39,553,649  

    See notes to the consolidated financial statements

    The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

        For the Years Ended  
        March 31, 2019     March 31, 2018  
                 
    Cash flows from operating activities                
    Net Income   $ 631,547     $ 152,486  
    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
    Depreciation     259,662       219,968  
    Amortization of deferred financing costs     13,334       31,606  
    Change in inventory reserve     (26,000 )     (420,000 )
    Change in allowance for bad debts     (31,006 )     (50,481 )
    Stock based compensation     52,428       211,503  
    Change in net deferred tax assets     178,771       542,072  
    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
    Accounts receivable     (671,559 )     639,160  
    Due from PNC Bank     (2,230,567 )     236,647  
    Accounts receivable - related parties     868,217       (1,157,158 )
    Inventories     2,538,623       (2,314,288 )
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (136,308 )     (56,692 )
    Other non-current assets     (78,559 )     -  
    Accounts payable     (772,040 )     232,878  
    Accrued expenses     248,841       75,601  
    Due to related parties     (413,675 )     413,675  
    Refunds due to customers     (414,409 )     407,024  
    Reserve for sales returns     170,154       126,000  
    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     187,454       (709,999 )
    Cash flows from investing activities                
    Purchase of property and equipment     (288,741 )     (257,468 )
    Net cash used in investing activities     (288,741 )     (257,468 )
                     
    Cash flows from financing activities                
    Proceeds from bank term note     -       1,000,000  
    Payment of bank term note     (500,000 )     (375,000 )
    Proceeds from exercise of stock options     10,400       -  
    Payment of deferred financing costs     -       (40,000 )
    Payment on subordinated debt - related party     -       (1,109,064 )
    Payments on capital leases     (11,613 )     -  
    Net cash used in financing activities     (501,213 )     (524,064 )
    Net change in cash     (602,500 )     (1,491,531 )
                     
    Cash at beginning of year     813,908       2,305,439  
    Cash at end of year   $ 211,408     $ 813,908  
                     
    Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
    Cash paid for interest   $ 230,342     $ 301,748  
    Cash paid for income taxes   $ -     $ 30,000  
    Equipment purchased under capital lease   $ 43,526     $ -  

    See notes to the consolidated financial statements

    Source: The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

