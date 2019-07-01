Singing Machine Announces Presale and Retail Launch of Carpool Karaoke The Mic





In partnership with CBS Consumer Products, Carpool Karaoke The Mic now available online for presale and available at retail stores beginning July 15, 2019

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX:SMDM) - the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products - announces Carpool Karaoke The Mic is now available online for presale at most places where electronics are sold. The Mic will also be available starting July 15, 2019, at select Best Buy® stores nationwide.

Inspired by the segment that has become a global, viral sensation on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, Carpool Karaoke The Mic will allow friends and family to sing along to their favorite songs in their cars and recreate their favorite moments from the show. The Mic is one of the first sing along microphones designed specifically for use in the car and includes features such as:

Connects to any car's radio system through FM tuner or Aux.

Bluetooth® connectivity to sing along to your favorite songs from a mobile device.

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 6 hours of singing fun.

High quality dynamic microphone to hear your voice amplified out through any car's speaker system.

Echo and microphone volume controls to sound your best.

Lighting effects sync with the music

The CARPOOL KARAOKE segment is the biggest viral video hit ever on late-night television, with over 2.3 billion views on YouTube since its inception. The segment features celebrities riding along and singing along to their favorite songs with James Corden. Due to its popularity, the segment launched a stand-alone show which was picked up as one of the first original content series on Apple TV, now in its second season.

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, "Whether it's a family road trip, girls' night out or just sitting in traffic, singing in the car will never be more fun. We're thrilled that fans of the show can now recreate their favorite memories and sing along with their favorite artists."

The #1 most-watched late-night clip on YouTube is a CARPOOL KARAOKE segment featuring Adele, which has racked up an astounding 200 million views. CARPOOL KARAOKE also has the second and third most-watched clips in the history of late night with Justin Bieber and One Direction, respectively. Other top stars, such as Celine Dion, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Sia, Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez have also appeared in the segment, as has First Lady Michelle Obama.

Visit www.CarpoolKaraokeTheMic.com for more information.

Media images: Click here

Availability

Carpool Karaoke The Mic is available for presale now at all major ecommerce websites and at www.CarpoolKaraokeTheMic.com. Additionally, The Mic will be available at select Best Buy® stores nationwide on July 15, 2019 and anticipated to be available at most major retailers by the Fall 2019. Suggested retail price $59.99.

About The Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 14,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

About CBS Consumer Products

CBS Consumer Products manages worldwide licensing and merchandising for a diverse slate of television brands and series from CBS, CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution, as well as from the company's extensive library of titles, Showtime and CBS Films. Additionally, the group oversees online sales of programming merchandise. For more information, visit www.cbsconsumerproducts.com.

