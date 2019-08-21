Quantcast

Simply Good Foods Announces Details of 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


DENVER, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) ("Simply Good Foods" or the "Company"), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced that management will webcast its discussion at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 12:45 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Speaking on behalf of The Simply Good Foods Company will be Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Cunfer, Chief Financial Officer. The live audio webcast will be available at https://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com within the Recent Events section of the Company's website and be archived for 30 days.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq:SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, SimplyProtein® and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit https://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

Investor Contact

Mark Pogharian

Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Business Development

The Simply Good Foods Company

mpogharian@thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

Source: The Simply Good Foods Company

