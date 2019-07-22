Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Grand Opening of Second Esports Gaming Center





Boca Raton, Florida, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) ("Simplicity Esports") announced today the grand opening of its second corporate owned Esports Gaming Center location in DeLand, Florida to take place on Saturday, August 17th at 12:00 p.m., Eastern time.



Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, "The grand opening of our second corporate owned location represents further organic growth toward achieving our previously announced goal of 50 locations in 21 months. Additionally, we expect to expand our footprint through a variety of inorganic growth initiatives to help accelerate the process and further our commitment to building long-term shareholder value."

The DeLand location will provide customers over 40 high-performance gaming stations including PCs and consoles. The facility, located 1.8 miles from Stetson University, at 1697 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720, will fully integrate with Simplicity Esports' Boca Raton location.

For parties interested in pursuing a franchise location in Central Florida, please contact Simplicity Esports using the number below.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) is an established brand in the esports industry with an engaged fan base competing in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG, Gears of War, Smite, and multiple EA Sports titles. Additionally, the Simplicity Esports stream team encompasses a unique group of casters, influencers, and personalities, all of whom connect to Simplicity Esports' dedicated fan base. Simplicity Esports also operates esports gaming centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

