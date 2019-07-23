Simmons Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings





PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) today announced net income of $55.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $53.6 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $2.0 million, or 3.8%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.58, equal to the same period in 2018. Included in second quarter 2019 results were $9.9 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $65.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $10.8 million, or 19.8%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.68, an increase of $0.09, or 15.3%, from the same period in 2018.



Year-to-date net income for the first half of 2019 was $103.3 million, or $1.09 diluted earnings per share, compared to $104.9 million, or $1.13 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018. Excluding $11.2 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs, year-to-date core earnings for 2019 were $114.5 million, an increase of $7.3 million compared to the same period last year. Core diluted earnings per share were $1.21, an increase of $0.05, or 4.3%, from the same period in 2018.

"We are very pleased with the results of our second quarter operations. We closed our acquisition of Reliance Bank in St. Louis and converted systems on April 12th, finishing the quarter with just under $18 billion in assets," said George A. Makris Jr., Chairman and CEO.

Makris continued, "We had very nice organic loan and core deposit growth during the quarter and our loan pipeline is still very strong with over $400 million approved and ready to close. We maintained a stable net interest margin and we improved our overall asset quality. We are very proud of our expense management demonstrated this quarter. We also completed the move to our new Little Rock corporate offices in the vibrant Rivermarket area of downtown. Additionally, on top of our recognition in many of our communities for our customer service, we were recently recognized as a Best Place to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business for a second year in a row."

Selected Highlights: 2nd Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019 2nd Qtr 2018 Net income $55.6 million $47.7 million $53.6 million Diluted earnings per share $0.58 $0.51 $0.58 Return on avg assets 1.28% 1.19% 1.38% Return on avg common equity 9.48% 8.60% 10.05% Return on tangible common equity 17.40% 15.34% 18.70% Core earnings (1) $65.5 million $49.1 million $54.7 million Diluted core earnings per share (1) $0.68 $0.53 $0.59 Core return on avg assets (1) 1.51% 1.22% 1.41% Core return on avg common equity (1) 11.16% 8.85% 10.26% Core return on tangible common equity (1) 20.36% 15.76% 19.06% Efficiency ratio (2) 49.88% 56.76% 52.70%

Core earnings excludes non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.

Loans

(In billions) 2nd Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019 2nd Qtr 2018 Total loans $13.1 $11.7 $11.4 Legacy loans (excludes loans acquired) $9.3 $8.7 $7.1 Loans acquired $3.9 $3.0 $4.3

Total loans, including those acquired, were $13.1 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 15.5%, compared to $11.4 billion at June 30, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis (June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019), total loans increased $1.4 billion, or 11.8%. Included in the second quarter increase are loan balances of $1.0 billion related to the Reliance Bank merger during the quarter. Organic loan growth, primarily in the real estate portfolio, accounted for approximately $387 million of the increase.

Deposits

(In billions) 2nd Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019 2nd Qtr 2018 Total deposits $13.5 $12.0 $12.0 Non-time deposits $10.2 $9.3 $9.6 Time deposits $3.3 $2.7 $2.4

Total deposits were $13.5 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.6 billion, or 13.1%, since June 30, 2018. Total deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 12.7%, compared to March 31, 2019. Of the deposit increase during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, $1.2 billion was due to the Reliance Bank merger and $322 million was from organic deposit growth.

Net Interest Income

2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 Loan yield (1) 5.58% 5.53% 5.39% 5.54% 5.40% Core loan yield (1) (2) 5.26% 5.29% 5.25% 5.19% 5.04% Security yield (1) 3.02% 3.09% 2.87% 2.74% 2.75% Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.37% 1.31% 1.20% 1.05% 0.84% Cost of deposits (3) 1.07% 1.02% 0.93% 0.81% 0.64% Cost of borrowed funds 2.50% 2.73% 2.64% 2.48% 2.38% Net interest margin (1) 3.92% 3.85% 3.76% 3.98% 3.99% Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.66% 3.67% 3.66% 3.71% 3.70%

Fully tax equivalent.

Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion, and are non-GAAP measurements.

Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $150.4 million, an increase of $13.5 million, or 9.9%, from the same period of 2018. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $10.2 million and $10.1 million for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Of this quarter's yield accretion, $4.9 million, or 48%, was accretable credit mark related and $5.3 million, or 52%, was interest mark related.

Net interest margin was 3.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a 7 basis point increase from the first quarter 2019. The Company's core net interest margin, excluding the accretion, was 3.66% for the second quarter of 2019, a 1 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2019. Cost of interest bearing deposits was 1.37% for the second quarter of 2019, a 6 basis point increase from the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $39.0 million, an increase of $958,000 compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to $2.8 million gain on sale of securities and incremental increases in service charges, mortgage lending income and SBA lending income. These increases were offset by reductions in debit card fees. The interchange rate cap as established by the Durbin amendment became effective for the Company July 1, 2018, resulting in a $3.1 million reduction in debit card fees when compared to the second quarter of last year.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items

($ in millions) 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 Service charges on deposit accounts $10.6 $10.1 $11.3 $10.8 $10.1 Mortgage lending income $3.7 $2.8 $1.5 $1.5 $2.8 SBA lending income $0.9 $0.5 $0.2 $0.3 $0.4 Debit and credit card fees $7.2 $6.1 $6.5 $6.8 $10.1 Gain (loss) on sale of securities $2.8 $2.7 - $0.1 -

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $110.7 million, an increase of $12.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. Included in this quarter were $13.3 million of pre-tax non-core items. Merger-related costs totaled $7.5 million, early retirement program expenses were $2.9 million and branch right-sizing costs, primarily related to the relocation of the Little Rock corporate offices, were $2.9 million, Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $97.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $378,000 compared to the same period in 2018.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items

($ in millions) 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 Salaries and employee benefits $56.1 $56.4 $49.2 $55.5 $55.7 Merger related costs $7.5 $1.5 $0.8 $0.8 $1.5 Other operating expenses $32.9 $30.1 $30.2 $29.7 $26.2 Core salaries and employee benefits $53.2 $56.0 $49.1 $55.5 $55.7 Core merger related costs - - - - - Core other operating expenses $30.0 $30.1 $30.3 $28.7 $26.2

Software and technology costs increased approximately $2.2 million over the same period in the prior year. The Company's Next Generation Banking technology initiative is progressing on schedule and the incremental IT expenditures were primarily related to this initiative.

Early in 2019, the Company offered qualifying associates an early retirement option resulting in $2.9 million of non-core expense during the second quarter. The Company expects ongoing net annualized savings of approximately $4.4 million.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 49.88% compared to 52.70% for the same period in 2018.

Asset Quality

2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.68% 0.68% 0.67% 0.68% 0.73% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 101% 97% 164% 136% 115% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.67% 0.70% 0.41% 0.50% 0.63% Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.14% 0.20% 0.35% 0.36% 0.17% - Net charge-off ratio excluding loan sale 0.12 %

All loans acquired are recorded at their discounted net present value; therefore, they are excluded from the computations of the asset quality ratios for the legacy loan portfolio, except for their inclusion in total assets.

At June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses for legacy loans was $63.1 million. The allowance for loan losses for loans acquired was $1.1 million and the acquired loan discount mark was $73.5 million. The allowance for loan losses and discount mark provides a total of $137.7 million of coverage, which equates to a total coverage ratio of 1.04% of gross loans. The ratio of discount mark and related allowance to loans acquired was 1.89%.

Provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2019 was $7.1 million, a decrease of $2.0 million when compared to June 30, 2018 and $2.2 million less than the first quarter of 2019.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At June 30, 2019, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $24.8 million, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 18.8%, compared to the same period in 2018 and an increase of $5.8 million, or 30.7%, from March 31, 2019. The increase of $7.1 million in acquired foreclosed assets was due to the merger during the quarter. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:





($ in millions) 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 Closed bank branches, branch sites & associate relocation $6.5 $7.6 $8.0 $9.6 $7.2 Foreclosed assets - acquired $13.3 $6.2 $11.5 $8.0 $13.2 Foreclosed assets - legacy $5.0 $5.2 $6.1 $5.1 $10.1

Capital

2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.8% 14.3% 13.6% 13.4% 13.3% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.5% 9.0% 8.4% 8.1% 7.9% Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 8.9% 9.1% 8.8% 8.7% 8.6% Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 12.7% 13.6% 13.3% 13.1% 13.7%

At June 30, 2019, common stockholders' equity was $2.5 billion. Book value per share was $25.57 and tangible book value per share was $14.90 at June 30, 2019, compared to $23.26 and $13.05, respectively, at June 30, 2018.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total assets of approximately $17.9 billion as of June 30, 2019, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Market under the symbol "SFNC."

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 9976425. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.simmonsbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant non-core activities or nonrecurring transactions. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, and the effect of certain new accounting standards on Simmons' financial statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, information technology affecting the financial industry, and the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect Simmons First National Corporation's financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with, and is available from, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Simmons First National Corporation

steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 145,491 $ 151,112 $ 171,792 $ 125,231 $ 162,567 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 509,765 340,049 661,666 388,573 781,279 Cash and cash equivalents 655,256 491,161 833,458 513,804 943,846 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 5,041 4,684 4,934 3,954 2,974 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 47,455 61,435 289,194 323,306 333,503 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,342,387 2,240,111 2,151,752 1,997,814 1,938,644 Mortgage loans held for sale 34,999 18,480 26,799 48,195 39,812 Other assets held for sale 397 397 1,790 5,136 14,898 Loans: Legacy loans 9,262,497 8,684,550 8,430,388 8,123,274 7,133,461 Allowance for loan losses (63,067 ) (59,243 ) (56,599 ) (55,358 ) (51,732 ) Loans acquired, net of discount and allowance 3,864,516 3,056,187 3,292,783 3,734,921 4,232,434 Net loans 13,063,946 11,681,494 11,666,572 11,802,837 11,314,163 Premises and equipment 370,551 333,740 295,060 287,246 288,777 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 24,761 18,952 25,565 22,664 30,503 Interest receivable 54,781 51,796 49,938 51,509 44,266 Bank owned life insurance 233,345 192,736 193,170 192,680 191,575 Goodwill 926,450 845,687 845,687 845,687 845,687 Other intangible assets 104,096 88,694 91,334 93,975 96,720 Other assets 73,970 62,272 68,084 92,457 80,165 Total assets $ 17,937,435 $ 16,091,639 $ 16,543,337 $ 16,281,264 $ 16,165,533 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 2,954,032 $ 2,674,034 $ 2,672,405 $ 2,778,670 $ 2,683,489 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 7,258,005 6,666,823 6,830,191 6,776,330 6,916,520 Time deposits 3,304,176 2,648,674 2,896,156 2,533,506 2,353,439 Total deposits 13,516,213 11,989,531 12,398,752 12,088,506 11,953,448 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 130,470 120,213 95,792 109,213 99,801 Other borrowings 1,324,094 1,169,989 1,345,450 1,420,917 1,451,811 Subordinated notes and debentures 354,132 354,041 353,950 372,934 413,337 Other liabilities held for sale 162 162 162 424 1,840 Accrued interest and other liabilities 142,851 155,382 102,797 105,951 98,388 Total liabilities 15,467,922 13,789,318 14,296,903 14,097,945 14,018,625 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 966 926 923 923 923 Surplus 1,705,262 1,599,566 1,597,944 1,597,261 1,594,342 Undivided profits 747,969 707,829 674,941 633,175 591,826 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities 15,316 (6,000 ) (27,374 ) (48,040 ) (40,183 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,469,513 2,302,321 2,246,434 2,183,319 2,146,908 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,937,435 $ 16,091,639 $ 16,543,337 $ 16,281,264 $ 16,165,533

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited) 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 178,122 $ 159,440 $ 159,996 $ 162,438 $ 150,253 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 1,121 2,154 2,168 1,405 1,414 Investment securities 16,594 17,312 15,760 14,640 14,296 Mortgage loans held for sale 332 210 372 501 305 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 196,169 179,116 178,296 178,984 166,268 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 14,606 12,320 11,273 8,017 6,175 Other deposits 20,190 18,430 17,489 16,373 12,286 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 257 136 121 104 88 Other borrowings 6,219 6,793 7,134 6,240 5,141 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,541 4,411 4,498 5,282 5,741 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 45,813 42,090 40,515 36,016 29,431 NET INTEREST INCOME 150,356 137,026 137,781 142,968 136,837 Provision for loan losses 7,079 9,285 9,620 10,345 9,033 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 143,277 127,741 128,161 132,623 127,804 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust income 5,794 5,708 5,980 6,277 5,622 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,557 10,068 11,263 10,837 10,063 Other service charges and fees 1,312 1,289 1,501 1,201 2,017 Mortgage lending income 3,656 2,823 1,457 1,521 2,780 SBA lending income 895 497 186 304 350 Investment banking income 360 618 829 664 814 Debit and credit card fees 7,212 6,098 6,547 6,820 10,105 Bank owned life insurance income 1,260 795 1,105 1,105 1,102 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net 2,823 2,740 8 54 (7 ) Other income 5,137 3,125 5,712 4,942 5,202 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 39,006 33,761 34,588 33,725 38,048 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 56,128 56,367 49,193 55,515 55,678 Occupancy expense, net 6,919 7,475 7,016 7,713 7,921 Furniture and equipment expense 4,206 3,358 4,139 3,761 4,020 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 591 637 1,540 538 1,382 Deposit insurance 2,510 2,040 2,489 2,248 1,856 Merger-related costs 7,522 1,470 797 804 1,465 Other operating expenses 32,867 30,062 30,222 29,674 26,185 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 110,743 101,409 95,396 100,253 98,507 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 71,540 60,093 67,353 66,095 67,345 Provision for income taxes 15,616 12,398 11,707 10,902 13,783 NET INCOME 55,924 47,695 55,646 55,193 53,562 Preferred stock dividends 326 - - - - NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 55,598 $ 47,695 $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 0.58

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) Tier 1 capital Stockholders' equity $ 2,469,513 $ 2,302,321 $ 2,246,434 $ 2,183,319 $ 2,146,908 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,001,676 ) (910,122 ) (912,428 ) (914,788 ) (917,050 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities (15,316 ) 6,000 27,374 48,040 40,183 Total Tier 1 capital 1,452,521 1,398,199 1,361,380 1,316,571 1,270,041 Tier 2 capital Qualifying unrealized gain on AFS equity securities - - - 1 1 Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt 354,132 354,041 353,950 372,934 413,337 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 72,044 67,771 63,608 63,618 60,691 Total Tier 2 capital 426,176 421,812 417,558 436,553 474,029 Total risk-based capital $ 1,878,697 $ 1,820,011 $ 1,778,938 $ 1,753,124 $ 1,744,070 Risk weighted assets $ 14,825,253 $ 13,364,636 $ 13,326,832 $ 13,402,910 $ 12,713,093 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 16,382,520 $ 15,423,961 $ 15,512,042 $ 15,179,889 $ 14,714,205 Ratios at end of quarter Equity to assets 13.77 % 14.31 % 13.58 % 13.41 % 13.28 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.51 % 9.02 % 8.39 % 8.11 % 7.91 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 9.80 % 10.46 % 10.22 % 9.82 % 9.99 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.87 % 9.07 % 8.78 % 8.67 % 8.63 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.80 % 10.46 % 10.22 % 9.82 % 9.99 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.67 % 13.62 % 13.35 % 13.08 % 13.72 % (1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans and Investments For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 ($ in thousands) Legacy Loan Portfolio - End of Period (1) Consumer Credit cards $ 187,919 $ 181,549 $ 204,173 $ 182,137 $ 180,352 Other consumer 207,445 213,659 201,297 259,581 277,330 Total consumer 395,364 395,208 405,470 441,718 457,682 Real Estate Construction 1,540,352 1,376,162 1,300,723 1,229,888 967,720 Single-family residential 1,444,525 1,431,407 1,440,443 1,401,991 1,314,787 Other commercial 3,531,273 3,355,109 3,225,287 3,077,188 2,816,420 Total real estate 6,516,150 6,162,678 5,966,453 5,709,067 5,098,927 Commercial Commercial 1,871,695 1,801,422 1,774,909 1,608,342 1,237,910 Agricultural 191,922 147,216 164,514 218,778 187,006 Total commercial 2,063,617 1,948,638 1,939,423 1,827,120 1,424,916 Other 287,366 178,026 119,042 145,369 151,936 Total Loans $ 9,262,497 $ 8,684,550 $ 8,430,388 $ 8,123,274 $ 7,133,461 (1) Excludes all acquired loans. Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity U.S. Government agencies $ 999 $ 12,996 $ 16,990 $ 34,983 $ 36,976 Mortgage-backed securities 12,225 12,847 13,346 13,933 14,645 State and political subdivisions 32,236 33,597 256,863 272,396 279,787 Other securities 1,995 1,995 1,995 1,994 2,095 Total held-to-maturity 47,455 61,435 289,194 323,306 333,503 Available-for-Sale U.S. Government agencies $ 197,656 $ 161,577 $ 154,301 $ 141,460 $ 145,767 Mortgage-backed securities 1,345,760 1,345,677 1,522,900 1,419,626 1,395,231 State and political subdivisions 636,558 580,790 314,843 282,439 245,335 FHLB stock 66,588 65,220 73,105 72,579 72,042 Other securities 95,825 86,847 86,603 81,710 80,269 Total available-for-sale 2,342,387 2,240,111 2,151,752 1,997,814 1,938,644 Total investment securities $ 2,389,842 $ 2,301,546 $ 2,440,946 $ 2,321,120 $ 2,272,147 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 48,640 $ 61,956 $ 290,830 $ 322,838 $ 334,857 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 1,793,799 $ 1,880,694 $ 1,815,203 $ 1,775,193 $ 1,750,172 Tax exempt securities 624,898 590,941 551,185 539,135 514,838 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 2,418,697 $ 2,471,635 $ 2,366,388 $ 2,314,328 $ 2,265,010

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans and Credit Coverage For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) LOANS Legacy loans $ 9,262,497 $ 8,684,550 $ 8,430,388 $ 8,123,274 $ 7,133,461 Allowance for loan losses (legacy loans) (63,067 ) (59,243 ) (56,599 ) (55,358 ) (51,732 ) Legacy loans (net of allowance) 9,199,430 8,625,307 8,373,789 8,067,916 7,081,729 Loans acquired 3,939,126 3,099,915 3,342,175 3,790,234 4,302,760 Credit discount (73,498 ) (42,416 ) (49,297 ) (53,968 ) (68,282 ) Allowance for loan losses (loans acquired) (1,112 ) (1,312 ) (95 ) (1,345 ) (2,044 ) Loans acquired (net of discount and allowance) 3,864,516 3,056,187 3,292,783 3,734,921 4,232,434 Net loans $ 13,063,946 $ 11,681,494 $ 11,666,572 $ 11,802,837 $ 11,314,163 Loan Coverage Ratios Allowance for loan losses to legacy loans 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.73 % Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired (non-GAAP) (1) 1.89 % 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.46 % 1.63 % Total allowance and credit coverage (non-GAAP) (1) 1.04 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 1.07 % (1) Calculations of the non-GAAP loan coverage ratios and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Loan Losses (Legacy Loans) Balance, beginning of quarter $ 59,243 $ 56,599 $ 55,358 $ 51,732 $ 47,207 Loans charged off Credit cards 1,039 1,142 1,121 919 1,012 Other consumer 905 1,533 2,894 1,321 1,366 Real estate 271 374 337 4,952 161 Commercial 1,867 1,968 3,480 592 790 Total loans charged off 4,082 5,017 7,832 7,784 3,329 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 271 240 227 229 286 Other consumer 331 300 154 176 133 Real estate 153 142 367 210 112 Commercial 72 158 167 450 59 Total recoveries 827 840 915 1,065 590 Net loans charged off 3,255 4,177 6,917 6,719 2,739 Provision for loan losses 7,079 6,821 8,158 10,345 7,264 Balance, end of quarter $ 63,067 $ 59,243 $ 56,599 $ 55,358 $ 51,732 Non-performing assets (1) (2) Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 61,956 $ 60,925 $ 34,201 $ 40,505 $ 44,548 Loans past due 90 days or more 267 281 224 281 303 Total non-performing loans 62,223 61,206 34,425 40,786 44,851 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned (2) 24,761 18,952 25,565 22,664 30,503 Other non-performing assets 613 505 553 524 573 Total other non-performing assets 25,374 19,457 26,118 23,188 31,076 Total non-performing assets $ 87,597 $ 80,663 $ 60,543 $ 63,974 $ 75,927 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 6,246 $ 6,297 $ 6,369 $ 8,413 $ 6,367 Ratios (1) (2) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 101 % 97 % 164 % 136 % 115 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.41 % 0.50 % 0.63 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.51 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.47 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.17 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.63 % 1.92 % 1.86 % 1.47 % 1.60 % (1) Excludes all acquired loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. (2) Includes acquired foreclosed assets and acquired other real estate owned.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Jun 2019

Three Months Ended

Mar 2019

Three Months Ended

Jun 2018 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets: Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 276,370 $ 1,121 1.63 % $ 394,462 $ 2,154 2.21 % $ 422,987 $ 1,414 1.34 % Investment securities - taxable 1,793,799 11,994 2.68 % 1,880,694 12,989 2.80 % 1,750,172 10,764 2.47 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 624,898 6,209 3.99 % 590,941 5,834 4.00 % 514,838 4,771 3.72 % Mortgage loans held for sale 32,030 332 4.16 % 17,733 210 4.80 % 28,688 305 4.26 % Loans, including acquired loans 12,813,274 178,219 5.58 % 11,710,075 159,530 5.53 % 11,159,872 150,322 5.40 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 15,540,371 197,875 5.11 % 14,593,905 180,717 5.02 % 13,876,557 167,576 4.84 % Non-earning assets 1,842,501 1,708,292 1,704,140 Total assets $ 17,382,872 $ 16,302,197 $ 15,580,697 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 7,139,356 $ 20,190 1.13 % $ 6,749,032 $ 18,430 1.11 % $ 6,570,471 $ 12,286 0.75 % Time deposits 3,072,246 14,606 1.91 % 2,781,592 12,320 1.80 % 2,233,673 6,175 1.11 % Total interest bearing deposits 10,211,602 34,796 1.37 % 9,530,624 30,750 1.31 % 8,804,144 18,461 0.84 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 133,242 257 0.77 % 109,302 136 0.50 % 107,205 88 0.33 % Other borrowings 1,277,450 6,219 1.95 % 1,224,255 6,793 2.25 % 1,273,135 5,141 1.62 % Subordinated notes and debentures 354,088 4,541 5.14 % 353,996 4,411 5.05 % 466,612 5,741 4.93 % Total interest bearing liabilities 11,976,382 45,813 1.53 % 11,218,177 42,090 1.52 % 10,651,096 29,431 1.11 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,834,452 2,707,715 2,705,677 Other liabilities 207,500 127,407 86,827 Total liabilities 15,018,334 14,053,299 13,443,600 Stockholders' equity 2,364,538 2,248,898 2,137,097 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,382,872 $ 16,302,197 $ 15,580,697 Net interest income (FTE) $ 152,062 $ 138,627 $ 138,145 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.73 % Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date 3.92 % 3.85 % 3.99 % Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date 3.89 % 3.85 % 4.08 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.70 % Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 5.26 % 5.29 % 5.04 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.76 % Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 5.27 % 5.29 % 4.99 % (1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 55,598 $ 47,695 $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 Diluted earnings per share 0.58 0.51 0.60 0.59 0.58 Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.38 % Return on average common equity 9.48 % 8.60 % 9.98 % 10.06 % 10.05 % Return on tangible common equity 17.40 % 15.34 % 17.96 % 18.38 % 18.70 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.92 % 3.85 % 3.76 % 3.98 % 3.99 % FTE adjustment 1,706 1,601 1,466 1,393 1,308 Amortization of intangibles 2,947 2,641 2,642 2,745 2,785 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,177 1,951 1,952 2,027 2,057 Average diluted shares outstanding 96,367,857 92,870,813 92,897,105 92,840,851 92,733,140 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.15 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 65,453 $ 49,076 $ 56,451 $ 56,504 $ 54,660 Diluted core earnings per share (1) 0.68 0.53 0.61 0.61 0.59 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.71 % 3.70 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 10,162 6,660 3,850 10,006 10,113 Efficiency ratio (1) 49.88 % 56.76 % 51.99 % 53.47 % 52.70 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.51 % 1.22 % 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.41 % Core return on average common equity (1) 11.16 % 8.85 % 10.13 % 10.30 % 10.26 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 20.36 % 15.76 % 18.21 % 18.80 % 19.06 % YEAR-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 103,293 $ 47,695 $ 215,713 $ 160,067 $ 104,874 Diluted earnings per share 1.09 0.51 2.32 1.72 1.13 Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.19 % 1.37 % 1.37 % 1.38 % Return on average common equity 9.05 % 8.60 % 10.00 % 10.01 % 9.98 % Return on tangible common equity 16.38 % 15.34 % 18.44 % 18.61 % 18.73 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.89 % 3.85 % 3.97 % 4.04 % 4.08 % FTE adjustment 3,307 1,601 5,297 3,831 2,438 Amortization of intangibles 5,588 2,641 11,009 8,367 5,622 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 4,128 1,951 8,132 6,180 4,153 Average diluted shares outstanding 94,588,739 92,870,813 92,830,485 92,796,860 92,692,234 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.32 0.16 0.60 0.45 0.30 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 114,529 $ 49,076 $ 220,233 $ 163,782 $ 107,278 Diluted core earnings per share (1) 1.21 0.53 2.37 1.76 1.16 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.72 % 3.74 % 3.76 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 16,822 6,660 35,263 31,413 21,407 Efficiency ratio (1) 53.14 % 56.76 % 52.85 % 53.14 % 52.97 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.37 % 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % Core return on average common equity (1) 10.04 % 8.85 % 10.21 % 10.24 % 10.20 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 18.09 % 15.76 % 18.81 % 19.03 % 19.14 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 25.57 $ 24.87 $ 24.33 $ 23.66 $ 23.26 Tangible book value per share 14.90 14.78 14.18 13.48 13.05 Shares outstanding 96,590,656 92,568,361 92,347,643 92,291,070 92,281,370 Full-time equivalent employees 2,700 2,602 2,654 2,635 2,659 Total number of financial centers 212 191 191 191 199 (1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP) For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 55,598 $ 47,695 $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 Non-core items Merger-related costs 7,522 1,470 797 804 1,465 Early retirement program 2,932 355 - - - Branch right-sizing 2,887 45 292 970 22 Tax effect (1) (3,486 ) (489 ) (284 ) (463 ) (389 ) Net non-core items 9,855 1,381 805 1,311 1,098 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 65,453 $ 49,076 $ 56,451 $ 56,504 $ 54,660 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 Non-core items Merger-related costs 0.08 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.02 Early retirement program 0.03 0.01 - - - Branch right-sizing 0.03 - - 0.01 - Tax effect (1) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) Net non-core items 0.10 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 0.68 $ 0.53 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 0.59 YEAR-TO-DATE Net Income $ 103,293 $ 47,695 $ 215,713 $ 160,067 $ 104,874 Non-core items Merger-related costs 8,992 1,470 4,777 3,980 3,176 Early retirement program 3,287 355 - - - Branch right-sizing 2,932 45 1,341 1,049 79 Tax effect (1) (3,975 ) (489 ) (1,598 ) (1,314 ) (851 ) Net non-core items 11,236 1,381 4,520 3,715 2,404 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 114,529 $ 49,076 $ 220,233 $ 163,782 $ 107,278 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 0.51 $ 2.32 $ 1.72 $ 1.13 Non-core items Merger-related costs 0.10 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.04 Early retirement program 0.03 0.01 - - - Branch right-sizing 0.03 - 0.02 0.01 - Tax effect (1) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net non-core items 0.12 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.03 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 1.21 $ 0.53 $ 2.37 $ 1.76 $ 1.16 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Expense Items (non-GAAP) QUARTER-TO-DATE Salaries and employee benefits $ 56,128 $ 56,367 $ 49,193 $ 55,515 $ 55,678 Non-core items (1) (2,937 ) (351 ) (118 ) - - Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 53,191 $ 56,016 $ 49,075 $ 55,515 $ 55,678 Merger related costs $ 7,522 $ 1,470 $ 797 $ 804 $ 1,465 Non-core items (1) (7,522 ) (1,470 ) (797 ) (804 ) (1,465 ) Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other operating expenses $ 32,867 $ 30,062 $ 30,222 $ 29,674 $ 26,185 Non-core items (1) (2,834 ) (10 ) 70 (957 ) (7 ) Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 30,033 $ 30,052 $ 30,292 $ 28,717 $ 26,178 (1) Non-core items include merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,469,513 $ 2,302,321 $ 2,246,434 $ 2,183,319 $ 2,146,908 Intangible assets: Goodwill (926,450 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (104,096 ) (88,694 ) (91,334 ) (93,975 ) (96,720 ) Total intangibles (1,030,546 ) (934,381 ) (937,021 ) (939,662 ) (942,407 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,438,967 $ 1,367,940 $ 1,309,413 $ 1,243,657 $ 1,204,501 Total assets $ 17,937,435 $ 16,091,639 $ 16,543,337 $ 16,281,264 $ 16,165,533 Intangible assets: Goodwill (926,450 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (104,096 ) (88,694 ) (91,334 ) (93,975 ) (96,720 ) Total intangibles (1,030,546 ) (934,381 ) (937,021 ) (939,662 ) (942,407 ) Tangible assets $ 16,906,889 $ 15,157,258 $ 15,606,316 $ 15,341,602 $ 15,223,126 Ratio of equity to assets 13.77 % 14.31 % 13.58 % 13.41 % 13.28 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.51 % 9.02 % 8.39 % 8.11 % 7.91 % Calculation of Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired Credit discount on acquired loans $ 73,498 $ 42,416 $ 49,297 $ 53,968 $ 68,282 Allowance for loan losses on acquired loans 1,112 1,312 95 1,345 2,044 Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans $ 74,610 $ 43,728 $ 49,392 $ 55,313 $ 70,326 Total loans acquired $ 3,939,126 $ 3,099,915 $ 3,342,175 $ 3,790,234 $ 4,302,760 Discount and ALLL on acquired loans to acquired loans 1.89 % 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.46 % 1.63 % Calculation of Total Allowance and Credit Coverage Allowance for loan losses $ 63,067 $ 59,243 $ 56,599 $ 55,358 $ 51,732 Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans 74,610 43,728 49,392 55,313 70,326 Total allowance and credit discount $ 137,677 $ 102,971 $ 105,991 $ 110,671 $ 122,058 Total loans $ 13,201,623 $ 11,784,465 $ 11,772,563 $ 11,913,508 $ 11,436,221 Total allowance and credit coverage 1.04 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 1.07 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,469,513 $ 2,302,321 $ 2,246,434 $ 2,183,319 $ 2,146,908 Intangible assets: Goodwill (926,450 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (104,096 ) (88,694 ) (91,334 ) (93,975 ) (96,720 ) Total intangibles (1,030,546 ) (934,381 ) (937,021 ) (939,662 ) (942,407 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,438,967 $ 1,367,940 $ 1,309,413 $ 1,243,657 $ 1,204,501 Shares of common stock outstanding 96,590,656 92,568,361 92,347,643 92,291,070 92,281,370 Book value per common share $ 25.57 $ 24.87 $ 24.33 $ 23.66 $ 23.26 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.90 $ 14.78 $ 14.18 $ 13.48 $ 13.05