Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.16 Per Share Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation's (NASDAQ:SFNC) board of directors declared a regular $0.16 per share quarterly cash dividend payable October 4, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 6.7 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of approximately $17.9 billion as of June 30, 2019, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.   The company, directly and through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

