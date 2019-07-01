Simlatus Uses Its Cash to Retire More Debt and Reports New Revenues on All Fronts





SAN FRANCISCO, CA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK:SIML) ("Simlatus" or the "Company") is a holding company focused on opportunities in the cannabis space. The Company owns and operates a number of subsidiaries with multiple revenue streams in the CBD industry. Proscere Bioscience is the company's division focused on the CBD industry. In addition, the company owns Satel Group, a premier high-rise DirecTV provider for the financial commercial and residential metropolitan San Francisco Bay area, and a manufacturer of audio/video products currently sold to DirecTV, CBS, Fox News and Warner Bros.

Pursuant with the most recent Form-8K filed on June 28, 2019, the company has settled and retired to treasury approximately $150,000 in convertible debt, whereas the Board of Directors approved a Release Agreement with Emunah Fund, LLC to prepay a convertible note dated January 31, 2019 that the Company issued to the Holder in the principal amount of $33,000 (the "Note"). The current principal amount of the Note is $77,800. The Company agrees to make a $25,000 payment due on July 1, 2019, $25,000 due on or before August 1, 2019 and the balance of $27,800 on or before September 1, 2019. Upon the full execution of this Agreement, the Holder releases 61,462,698 shares of common stock (valued at $614,627) from the shares of common stock reserved on its behalf pursuant to that reserve letter from the Company to the TA dated May 15, 2018.

During the past several months the Company has retired and returned to treasury $2.7M in Convertible Debt using its cash reserves to quarantine toxic conversions, stock dilution and preserve its equity.

The acquisition of Satel Group in 2018 provided not only a diversity in the growing internet technology industry, but also provided the asset and revenue base in order to eliminate any shell-risk as the company seeks listing on the NASDAQ Exchange.

Richard Hylen, Chairman and CEO, stated: "Our shareholders and management team have been on an impressive run ever since the company expanded its footprint into the cannabis sector with our most recent acquisition of Proscere Bioscience. With this acquisition, the company gained access to a cold-water CBD extraction Technology that presents an exciting opportunity on revenue generation. With the acquisition, the company has gained access to a valuable asset capable of strengthening its revenue base, with a current $2.8M in its first purchase order, and commitments of $275M over the next 5 years. The company has already set sights on Canada, USA, and Europe as it embarks on aggressive commercialization drive for the cold-water CBD extraction systems."

