SIML Proscere Bioscience Receives a $4.3M Order for Its Cold-Water CBD/Hemp Extraction Systems from Brand House Ventures Inc.





San Francisco, California, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK:SIML) ("Simlatus" or the "Company") is a holding company focused on opportunities in the cannabis space. The Company owns and operates a number of subsidiaries with multiple revenue streams. While acquisitions of companies in the hemp sector accelerate worldwide as industrial and consumer hemp/CBD markets develop, our Proscere Bioscience is the company's division focused on the CBD industry. In addition, the company's diversity includes other subsidiaries, such as Satel Group, a premier high-rise DirecTV provider for the financial commercial and residential metropolitan San Francisco Bay area, and Simlatus, a manufacturer of audio/video products that currently sells to DirecTV, CBS, Fox News and Warner Bros; announces its second Purchase Order to manufacture 6 Cold Water CBD/HEMP Extraction Systems in the amount of $4,320,000.

Richard Hylen, Chairman and CEO, stated, "We received another commercial purchase order from Brand House Ventures Inc. on July 10, 2019 to manufacture 6 Cold-Water CBD/HEMP Extraction Systems for one of their European customers in the amount of $4,320,000."

Mr. Hylen further stated, "We are targeting the pharmaceutical markets. With twice as many citizens as the United State and Canada combined, Europe could become the world's largest legal cannabis market over the next five years. The second edition of the European Cannabis Report - produced by London-based advisory group Prohibition Partners - suggests that with 12% of the continent's 739 million people being either ‘irregular and intensive' cannabis consumers, Europe's annual overall marijuana market will reach 56.2 billion Euros ($66.8 billion); potential medical marijuana market will hit 35.7 billion Euros ($42.8 billion); potential recreational market value will reach 20.5 billion Euros ($24 billion); and the estimated hemp market will hit 48.9 million Euros ($57.2 billion). This is all without including the ancillary business and secondary market. The report notes that several European countries have passed medical marijuana legislation in the past couple of years, and there is a ‘50%' chance a few countries could pass recreational laws in the next few years."

Fact Sheet: http://simlatus.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/SIML-Proscere-Fact-Sheet-2019-07-15.pdf



