SIML - Proscere Bioscience Announces CBD Extraction Expansion



San Francisco, California, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK:SIML) ("Simlatus" or the "Company") announces today that it has finalized negotiations with Lave, Inc. to expand its current manufacturing processes in order to complete all purchase orders for its Cold-Water CBD Extraction systems. While acquisitions of companies in the hemp sector accelerate worldwide as industrial and consumer hemp/CBD markets develop, our Proscere Bioscience is the company's division focused on the CBD industry with sales of over $23M during the first half of 2019 for its Cold-Water Extraction System and its new hybrid Cold-Water/Alcohol Combine Extraction technology. Distribution channels cover North America and Europe.

Richard Hylen, CEO and Chairman, stated, "The company is currently setup to manufacture and deliver its extraction systems utilizing a strategic partnership with Lave, Inc. This offers our Proscere Division a more streamlined 20,000 sq. ft. facility to perform manufacturing processes, assembly and testing before delivering the systems to our customers. We have $23M in orders being manufactured with 90-120 day delivery schedules. We also have potential orders of $74M that we are closing in the near future."

Mr. Hylen further stated, "Our systems provide cannabis farms, processing plants and retailers the ability to capture over 90% product from the bio-mass with more efficiency, speed and higher grade. Proscere Bioscience is now the leader in this technology and is attracting the big players in the cannabis industry."

Contact: Richard Hylen, CEO Tel: (530) 205-3437

Source: SIMLATUS CORPORATION