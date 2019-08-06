Simex Inc. (OTC:ARGB) Announces Simex Europe Acquisitions



LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simex Inc., a corporation specializing in the development of software in the field of FinTech technologies and the owner of the same name platform - SIMEX, announces the acquisition of a corporation that has a licenses as follows:



- Providing services of exchanging a virtual currency against a fiat currency

- Providing a virtual currency wallet service

The legal entity named Simex Europe, which is 100% subsidiary of Simex Inc. the US corporation, will be providing these services.

Vassili Oxenuk, the president of the Simex inc. corporation, commented on the acquisition: "Our team from the very beginning welcomed with the enthusiasm the formation of the crypto industry, we stand for the special role of the State in regulating of this industry. We welcome the governments of those countries who are making efforts with understanding and cooperation with businesses in developing of the crypto industry.

The licenses we have now will allow to show all the competitive advantages achieved in the development of SIMEX multifunctional platform, without any doubt having the leading development in the field of crypto industry we implement necessary updates according to the needs of businesses, investment bankers and private users.

These advantages directly depend on the success of obtaining all the necessary licenses that reveal our capabilities. And we are so pleased to announce that the first steps has been taken in this direction".

Simex Inc. as a software development corporation and an owner of SIMEX - the multi-functional platform, implementing the functionality of classic investment instruments and financial markets based on blockchain technology and the crypto industry, such as:

⁃ Exchange

⁃ Bank

⁃ Broker dealer

⁃ Investment Bank

As of today, the platform offers trading of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, DASH, DDK and others. We are in the process of launching of Ripple, Cardano, Stellar, NEO...

The platform also has all necessary functions to:

- Issue ERC20 tokens

- Prepare and Launch Initial Exchange Offering

- Multi Account management function necessary for investment advisers and fund managers

- OTC Desk

- Internal communications like P2P messaging

By obtaining other necessary licenses platform also technically available to maintain:

- P2P transactions

- P2P (mutual) lending

