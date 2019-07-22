Quantcast

Silk Road Medical to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 29, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 04:03:00 PM EDT


SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2019 after market close on Monday, July 29, 2019. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 883-3861 for domestic callers or (574) 990-9820 for international callers, using conference ID: 4657248. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.    

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@silkroadmed.com

Source: Silk Road Medical

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SILK




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8204.14
57.65  ▲  0.71%
DJIA 27171.90
17.70  ▲  0.07%
S&P 500 2985.03
8.42  ▲  0.28%
Data as of Jul 22, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar