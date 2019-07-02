Quantcast

    Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 10:31:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation ("Sigma") (TSX-V:SGMA) announces the voting results for its 2019 annual and special shareholders meeting (the "2019 Shareholders Meeting") held on June 28, 2019.  A total of 58,520,625 common shares (approximately 85% of the 68,573,501 outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

    Each of the seven nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 29, 2019 were elected as directors of Sigma at the 2019 Shareholders Meeting by an overwhelming majority of the votes cast. The seven directors elected are Maryse Belanger, Ana Cristina Cabral, Calvyn Gardner, Anna Hartley, Gary Litwack, Frederico Marques and Marcelo Paiva.

    KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditors for the ensuing year by 100% of the votes cast. The shareholders also re-approved Sigma's equity incentive plan by more than 99% of the eligible votes cast.

    In addition, Sigma announces that it will, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, issue 30,000 common shares to Richardson GMP Limited ("RGMP") as required by an introductory fee agreement dated November 2, 2017 which was entered into by the former management team of Sigma (then named Margaux Red Capital Inc.) prior to the execution of the share exchange agreement for Sigma's Qualifying Transaction.  The RGMP agreement requires the issuance of the common shares as a result of the successful completion of the Qualifying Transaction with a party introduced, directly or indirectly, by RGMP. 

    About Sigma

    Sigma is developing a leading lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil. Our output of lithium minerals is destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide.

    Sigma commissioned its Phase I pilot plant and has produced over 100 tonnes of samples of battery grade spodumene lithium concentrate from its high-quality deposits.

    Sigma's corporate mission is to execute its strategy while embracing environmental, social, and governance principles. Sigma is on track to become a high quality spodumene concentrate supplier to the lithium battery industry worldwide. Sigma shareholders include some of the leading ESG (environmental, sustainability, governance) focused institutional investors in the world.

    For additional information please contact:

    Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation / www.sigmalithiumresources.com

    Company Contact:

    Ana Cabral

    Chief Strategy Officer

    55 11 2985-0089

    ana.cabral@sigmaca.com

    Corporate Communications:

    Anthony Dovkants

    55 11 99686-8060

    anthony@prconsultingamericas.com

    NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

    Source: Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation

