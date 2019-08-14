Sigma Labs Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results



Recent Proof of Concept Wins with Major OEM's and Fortune Global 500 Companies Position Sigma for Commercial Orders

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Key Second Quarter 2019 and Subsequent Highlights

Selected by a major international OEM machine manufacturer to deploy two PrintRite3D® quality assurance software programs as part of an evaluation process for a broader rollout.



Selected by Airbus (AIR:FP / OTC: EADSY), a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services to deploy the PrintRite3D version 5.0 software product into a laser powder bed printer as part of a testing and evaluation program ahead of a larger potential commercial rollout throughout the Airbus organization.



Partnered with Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing solutions, and as a result of being Sigma's first RTE installation, entered an agreement to integrate Sigma Labs' proprietary PrintRite3D software solution into Materialise's embedded hardware solution.



Launched the breakthrough PrintRite3D® version 5.0 quality assurance software at the RAPID+TCT 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Conference in May 2019, a step-change software update featuring real-time melt pool analytics with automated anomaly detection, enabling exciting new industrial-scale applications of the company's software.



Realized third-party validation of Sigma Labs' proprietary PrintRite3D® quality assurance software through a Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) research study conducted in collaboration with Honeywell Aerospace.



Fortified our balance sheet through a $2.3 million underwritten public offering of common stock in August 2019 to advance commercialization efforts of its proprietary quality assurance software products.



Appointed Frank D. Orzechowski as Chief Financial Officer effective July 1, 2019. The 30-year financial and operational veteran has led large teams through significant corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, financings and other transactions during his career.



Presented at multiple investor and industry conferences to strengthen the company's commercial and investor presence, including:

AeroDef Manufacturing Conference in Long Beach, California; RAPID+TCT 2019 Additive Manufacturing Conference in Detroit; and 9 th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference in Los Angeles, California.



Management Commentary

"The second quarter of 2019 was highlighted by sustained commercialization efforts, as we continue to make meaningful progress towards integrating our proven quality assurance technology into innovative new applications in the multi-billion-dollar industrial 3D printing market," said John Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs.

"Our focus remains on four key areas:

Product Development: Making our proprietary PrintRite3D software increasingly simple to use for our customers and integrating it into exciting new end-user applications, as demonstrated with our version 5.0 which integrated an improved user interface as well as other exciting new capabilities, transforming it into a readily usable software product.



Securing New Evaluation Programs: As with our recently announced Airbus partnership to evaluate our PrintRite3D version 5.0 software for a broader rollout, we continue to seek placements with top-tier manufacturers, allowing them to ‘test drive' our software, demonstrating the clear value and making a wider-scale purchase more likely.



Negotiating OEM Transactions: As part of our broader vision for the company, our goal is to have PrintRite3D deployed into the marketplace directly from the factory, coming pre-installed on new machines. We will continue to make a strong push at all the original equipment manufacturers to establish long-term OEM partner agreements to integrate PrintRite3D into their machines, adding value both for Sigma Labs shareholders and their end-customers who will experience better overall manufacturing quality.



Preserving Shareholder Value: We recently announced the completion of a $2.3 million public offering of common stock, which fortifies our balance sheet and, through our capital-light operating model and disciplined approach to capital allocation, brings Sigma Labs much closer to a profitable entity. We seek to minimize dilution wherever possible and constantly seek out new ways to build long-term value for our shareholders.

"Our core software product, proven out and vetted through case studies with DARPA and Honeywell Aerospace, addresses significant unmet market challenges facing the 3D metal printing industry. I believe we are on the cusp of realizing key operational milestones that position us for a memorable year and look forward to creating long-term value for our shareholders as we continue our steady pace of operational execution.

"Given the recent momentum, new CFO appointment, and to increase our transparency with the investor community, we will be returning to a regular cadence of quarterly conference calls commencing with third quarter of 2019 financial results in early November. We look forward to sharing more on our developing story at upcoming industry conferences in Austin, Texas and Frankfurt, Germany and soon to be announced investor conferences in 2019," concluded Rice.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 66% to $33,582, as compared to $98,663 in the second quarter of 2018. This decrease is primarily attributable to the 100% dedication of our printer to Internal R&D in the second quarter of 2019 as we accelerated development of the Inspect product, as well as an overall decline in AM revenue.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2019 decreased to negative $27,043, as compared to $30,095, or 30.5% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in our gross margin is primarily attributable to the additional travel and labor costs associated with the on-site and remote collaboration involved in initiation of the company's Rapid Test and Evaluation programs.

Total operating expenses were $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $1.6 million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.25) per share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash totaled $0.7 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.9 million at March 31, 2019. Subsequent to the closing of the second quarter of 2019, Sigma Labs completed a $2.3 million public offering of common stock.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 696,390 $ 1,279,782 Accounts Receivable, net 37,982 38,800 Note Receivable, net 79,875 121,913 Inventory 570,426 240,086 Prepaid Assets 68,718 67,255 Total Current Assets 1,453,391 1,747,836 Other Assets: Property and Equipment, net 205,538 277,944 Intangible Assets, net 510,718 404,978 Investment in Joint Venture 500 500 Total Other Assets 716,756 683,422 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,170,147 $ 2,431,258 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 368,055 $ 217,488 Notes Payable 50,000 50,000 Deferred Revenue 78,773 51,498 Accrued Expenses 271,154 376,833 Total Current Liabilities 767,982 695,819 TOTAL LIABILITIES 767,982 695,819 Commitments & Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par; 10,000,000 shares authorized; None issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common Stock, $0.001 par; 22,500,000 shares authorized; 10,937,590, and 8,776,629 issued and outstanding, respectively 10,938 8,777 Additional Paid-In Capital 24,243,575 21,501,407 Accumulated Deficit (22,852,348 ) (19,774,745 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,402,165 1,735,439 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,170,147 $ 2,431,258

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES $ 33,582 $ 98,663 $ 98,032 $ 202,078 COST OF REVENUE 60,625 68,568 157,180 142,363 GROSS PROFIT (27,043 ) 30,095 (59,148 ) 59,715 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries & Benefits 581,356 426,049 1,093,916 824,706 Stock-Based Compensation 220,360 423,067 474,566 584,589 Operating R&D Costs 118,845 95,045 264,117 217,022 Investor & Public Relations 157,318 103,197 315,107 283,596 Legal & Professional Service Fees 218,919 177,929 403,489 316,352 Office Expenses 184,068 110,936 350,178 206,042 Depreciation & Amortization 49,203 48,253 97,586 95,574 Other Operating Expenses 38,994 38,035 77,203 71,760 Total Operating Expenses 1,569,064 1,422,511 3,076,162 2,599,641 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,596,107 ) (1,392,416 ) (3,135,310 ) (2,539,926 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 7,016 3,719 12,798 17,086 State Incentives - - 51,877 - Exchange Rate Gain (Loss) (2,264 ) 1,304 (2,710 ) 1,304 Interest Expense (2,136 ) (1,411 ) (4,258 ) (1,411 ) Loss on Disposal of Assets - - - (36,733 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 2,616 3,612 57,707 (19,754 ) LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (1,593,491 ) (1,388,804 ) (3,077,603 ) (2,559,680 ) Provision for income Taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (1,593,491 ) $ (1,388,804 ) $ (3,077,603 ) $ (2,559,680 ) Net Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 10,777,590 5,572,015 10,063,806 5,286,362

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (3,077,603 ) $ (2,559,680 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash used in operating activities: Noncash Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization 97,586 95,574 Stock Based Compensation 474,150 594,915 Loss on Write-off of Asset - 36,733 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable 818 41,028 Interest Receivable 27,038 38,139 Inventory (330,340 ) 47,100 Prepaid Assets (1,463 ) (9,613 ) Accounts Payable 150,567 187,495 Deferred Revenue 27,275 34,026 Accrued Expenses (105,678 ) 21,764 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,737,650 ) (1,472,519 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property and Equipment (23,796 ) (41,968 ) Purchase of Intangible Assets (107,124 ) (60,147 ) Payment Received from Notes Receivable 15,000 632,197 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (115,920 ) 530,082 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred & Warrants - 1,000,000 Proceeds from issuance of Series C Preferred & Warrants - 350,000 Gross Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock and Warrants 2,521,220 2,040,100 Less Offering Costs (326,890 ) (443,700 ) Proceeds from exercise of Warrants 75,848 - NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 2,270,178 2,946,400 NET CHANGE IN CASH FOR PERIOD (583,392 ) 2,003,963 CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,279,782 1,515,674 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 696,390 $ 3,519,637 Supplemental Disclosures: Noncash investing and financing activities disclosure: Conversion of Convertible Debt for Stock $ - (50,000 ) Other noncash operating activities disclosure: Issuance of Common Stock for services $ 153,000 $ 256,264 Disclosure of cash paid for: Interest $ 2,514 $ 8,761 Income Taxes $ - $ -

