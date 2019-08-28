SIGA to Present at the 14th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on September 5, 2019





NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. ( SIGA ) (NASDAQ:SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that Dr. Phillip L. Gomez, SIGA's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 14th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference at 3:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Boston.



To access the live webcast and a copy of the presentation, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

ABOUT SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and TPOXX®

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Our lead product is TPOXX®, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246®, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug of which more than 2 million oral courses have been delivered to the Strategic National Stockpile under Project BioShield. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox on July 13, 2018. The full label is here: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2018/208627s000lbl.pdf. In September 2018, SIGA signed a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for procurement of oral and intravenous formulations of TPOXX, and development activities. For more information about SIGA, please visit www.siga.com.

ABOUT SMALLPOX1

Smallpox is a contagious, disfiguring and often deadly disease that has affected humans for thousands of years. Naturally-occurring smallpox was eradicated worldwide by 1980, the result of an unprecedented global immunization campaign. Samples of smallpox virus have been kept for research purposes. This has led to concerns that smallpox could someday be used as a biological warfare agent. A vaccine can prevent smallpox, but the risk of the current vaccine's side effects is too high to justify routine vaccination for people at low risk of exposure to the smallpox virus.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and SIGA cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIGA is not a guarantee of future performance. More detailed information about SIGA and risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, including the forward-looking statements in this press release, is set forth in SIGA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SIGA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in other documents that SIGA has filed with the SEC. SIGA urges investors and security holders to read those documents free of charge at the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Interested parties may also obtain those documents free of charge from SIGA. Forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made, and except for our ongoing obligations under the United States of America federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors

David Carey

212-867-1768

dcarey@lazarpartners.com

Media

Stephanie Seiler

206-713-0124

sseiler@lazarpartners.com

