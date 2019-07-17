Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for First Quarter FY 2019-20 on July 24, 2019





Santa Clara, California, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India's most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning domestic and international Telecom Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications, Managed services and Systems integration, today announced that it will report its unaudited IFRS financial results for the First quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 before the market opens.



In conjunction with the announcement, Sify will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET with Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Kamal Nath, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Chief Financial Officer. Interested parties may participate by dialling +1-844-369-8770 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-862-298-0840 (International), which will also be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet at www.sifytechnologies.com/investors or https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/51121.



Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.



The online archive of the Webcast will be available shortly after the conference call, or investors can listen to the replay by dialling +1-877-481-4010 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering the replay passcode 51121. Please allow for some time post conference call to access the archive of the Webcast. The replay is available until 08:30 AM ET of July 31, 2019.





About Sify Technologies

Sify is the largest ICT service provider, system integrator and all-in-one network solutions company on the Indian subcontinent. We've also expanded to the United States, with headquarters in the heart of California's Silicon Valley.

Over 10000 businesses have become Sify customers. We also partner with other major network operators to deliver global network solutions. Our customers can access Sify services via India's largest MPLS network. Among the very few Enterprise class players in India, Sify, today has presence in more than 1600 cities in India and in North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify's business, please see the discussion under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2019, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify's other reports filed with the SEC.



