Sientra to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019





SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (Nasdaq:SIEN), a medical aesthetics company, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2019 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Sientra will host a conference call to discuss financial results the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The dial-in numbers are 844-464-3933 for domestic callers and 765-507-2612 for international callers. The conference ID is 8084147. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sientra.com.

A replay of the call will be available starting on August 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through August 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers and use the replay conference ID 8084147. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the completion of the call.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a diversified global medical aesthetics company and a leading partner to aesthetic physicians. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company's Breast Products Segment includes its OPUS™ breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM® the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Company's miraDry Segment comprises its miraDry® system, which is approved for sale in over 40 international markets, and is the only non-invasive FDA-cleared device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor and hair of all colors.

____________________

(*) Data on file

Investor Relations 805-679-8885

Source: Sientra, Inc.