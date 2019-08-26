SI-BONE to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq:SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York.



SI-BONE's management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.si-bone.com.

About SI-BONE

SI‐BONE is a medical device company that pioneered the iFuse Implant System, a minimally invasive surgical system for fusion of the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction. The SI joint is the last major joint with a clinically proven surgical treatment. The iFuse Implant, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 70 peer‐reviewed publications supporting the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to iFuse (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of minimally invasive SI joint fusion exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment immobilization and stabilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

SI-BONEand iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2019 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

