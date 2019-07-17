ShotSpotter Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET





NEWARK, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc.(NASDAQ:SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



ShotSpotter management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: +1 (877) 451-6152

International dial-in: +1 (201) 389-0879

Conference ID: 13692464

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay via the investor relations page of the company's website at www.shotspotter.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 6, 2019.

U.S. replay dial-in: +1 (844) 512-2921

International replay dial-in: +1 (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13692464

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company's flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ (formerly HunchLab) uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company.

