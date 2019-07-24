ShotSpotter Announces Innovative Trauma Collaboration to Study Impact of Gunshot Detection on Patient Outcomes



New Clinical Research Effort Part of Broader ShotSpotter Program to Engage Hospitals in Helping Reduce Gun Violence

NEWARK, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq:SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, today announced a collaboration with the Stanford University School of Medicine to conduct a California-based, multi-center retrospective clinical study. The goal of the study is to determine the impact ShotSpotter technology has had on transportation time to a hospital, the number of field interventions, and gunshot victim patient outcomes. Decreasing response time to a gunshot incident by minutes provides those on the front line with a greater ability to save lives.



ShotSpotter will provide gunshot data from 2014 - 2018 for select California ShotSpotter cities, with the initial phase covering East Palo Alto. The second phase will expand to cover additional Northern California cities - including Oakland, Fresno and Richmond - who have been longtime users of ShotSpotter's gunshot detection technology. Data from more than 5,000 gunshot wound victims will be analyzed including law enforcement, EMS, ShotSpotter and trauma registries.

This research project is unique as it combines various sets of data from different sources all centered on understanding victim-to-patient management and treatment. A goal of the study is to provide a comprehensive view of how technology impacts police and healthcare resources as well as outcomes.

The Stanford research team includes principal investigator Timothy Browder, MD, clinical associate professor of surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine; David Spain, MD, professor of surgery and chief of trauma and acute care surgery at Stanford Health Care; and Lakshika Tennakoon, MD, research scientist.

This study is the second collaboration between ShotSpotter and a healthcare organization to aid in understanding the impact of ShotSpotter technology. The first project was with Cooper University Health Care in Camden, New Jersey who presented their work at the 2018 AAST conference (American Association for the Surgery of Trauma). Principal investigator and lead author Anna Goldenberg-Sandau, D.O., discovered that the combination of police technique ‘scoop and run' and ShotSpotter gunshot notification saved an average of four minutes in transit time correcting for the distance from the location of crime scene to the trauma center. The study manuscript has also been accepted for publication in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery.

Many cities that have adopted gunshot detection technology have seen an overall reduction in gun violence. This reduction can ultimately lower hospital costs as it is estimated that more than one-half of gunshot wound victims nationally have no insurance or are covered by Medicare or Medicaid that do not fully reimburse the healthcare institution1. ShotSpotter is seeing a trend of hospitals helping cities fund gunshot detection as an investment in the well being of their community and their own financial health. Some of these cities include Pittsfield, MA; Greenville, NC; and Newport News, VA.

"ShotSpotter is fortunate to be working with leading healthcare organizations as part of our broad initiative to better understand public health outcomes related to persistent and normalized gun violence," said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. "We believe the data from this study will further demonstrate a compelling business case for hospital investment in gunshot detection technology to help improve law enforcement response, enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospital costs and protect staff."

Am J Public Health. 2017 May;107(5):770-774. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2017.303684. Epub 2017 Mar 21. Costs and Financial Burden of Initial Hospitalizations for Firearm Injuries in the United States, 2006-2014)

