ShopHQ Partners with Hard Rock International to Launch Live Television Shopping Event This Labor Day Weekend



ShopHQ Broadcasting Live Five-Day Event from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShopHQ (NASDAQ:IMBI), a nationally distributed television retailing network, is teaming up with Hard Rock International to deliver a fresh approach to a blend of entertainment and television shopping for fans worldwide. The Hard Rock brand will launch on ShopHQ this Labor Day weekend with a five-day, live broadcast event from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. from Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2, 2019.



"Hard Rock is an iconic American brand with loyal customers who enjoy their high-quality entertainment experiences and products," said Tim Peterman, ShopHQ's CEO. "We look forward to building a long partnership here by using ShopHQ's own expertise to create entertaining, live television shopping experiences. A partnership with Hard Rock creates a unique opportunity that both Hard Rock and ShopHQ customers will enjoy."

Throughout the multi-day event, ShopHQ and Hard Rock will attract viewers with a select product assortment exclusive to ShopHQ. The unique and impressive products sure to strike a chord with shoppers include signature Hard Rock food items, music-inspired cooking utensils, innovative electronics, a Hard Rock Collector Watch Series by Invicta and other Hard Rock collectibles & accessories. In addition to Hard Rock branded products, the live TV production will feature a large collection of Invicta fine watches and designer jewelry from Albany Irvin.

To purchase the exclusive Hard Rock merchandise offered during the live television event, visit www.shophq.com. Customers can shop and watch on ShopHQ via cable and satellite TV, mobile app, and the live stream on www.shophq.com. To find your local channel, visit www.shophq.com/channelfinder. ShopHQ is also available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, and YouTube.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and soon Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon to be launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 74 countries, including 188 Hard Rock Cafes, 240 Rock Shops®, 29 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in global Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes known for their award-winning Legendary ® Steak Burgers in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Another exciting Hotel & Casino location includes Atlantic City. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Los Cabos, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Kathmandu, Nepal, Gran Canaria, Spain, New Castle, United Kingdom, Asuncion, Paraguay, and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

Contacts:

Media:

Elizabeth Buhn

press@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6646

Investors:

Michael Porter

mporter@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6517

Source: iMedia Brands, Inc.