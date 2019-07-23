Quantcast

Shockwave Medical to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2019 after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 2399907. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com/.   

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated by establishing a new standard of care with Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). The company's differentiated and proprietary IVL approach to calcium modification uses sonic pressure waves to safely and effectively fracture problematic calcium throughout the cardiovascular system in a wide and growing number of applications. For more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster, Gilmartin Group

investors@shockwavemedical.com

Source: Shockwave Medical, Inc.

