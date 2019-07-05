Shineco, Inc. Receives Notice of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Due to Delayed Annual Meeting





BEIJING, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company"; Nasdaq:TYHT), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, specialized textiles, and various health and well-being focused plant-based products in China, announced today the Company received a notification letter dated July 1, 2019 from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, since the Company has not yet held an annual meeting of stockholders within twelve months of the end of the Company's fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5620(a) and 5810(c)(2)(G).

The Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 on October 15, 2018 and plans to announce its annual meeting date shortly.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until August 15, 2019 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the Company's plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from June 30, 2019, or December 27, 2019, to regain compliance.

About Shineco

Incorporated in Delaware in August 1997 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Shineco is a holding company, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entities, undertakes vertically- and horizontally-integrated production, distribution and sales channels to provide health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. Utilizing modern engineering technologies and biotechnologies, Shineco produces, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce and specialized textiles. For more information about the Company, please visit http://tianyiluobuma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Shineco's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Shineco's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tina Xiao

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1-917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com



Source: Shineco, Inc.