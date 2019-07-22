ShiftPixy, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY), a California-based staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced operating results for the three months ended May 31, 2019 ("2019 Third Quarter").
2019 Third Quarter Highlights
- Gross billings grew 57% to $94.2 million, compared to $60.2 million for the fiscal 2018 third quarter; gross billings increased sequentially 14% from $82.5 million the prior quarter.
- Revenues increased 53% to $14.3 million, compared to $9.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
- The average number of worksite employees increased by approximately 3,610 to 10,860, compared to 7,250 for the quarter ended May 31, 2018.
- Gross profit was $2.7 million versus $1.5 million the prior year period, and diluted net loss per share was 15 cents versus a diluted net loss per share of 6 cents the prior year period.
- Subsequent to the quarter, on July 12, 2019 the company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to ten million shares of its outstanding common stock over an initial period of 18 months, extendable at the Board's discretion.
"We're quickly penetrating our target markets which is driving rapid growth across key operational and financial metrics. This is all the more exciting considering ShiftPixy is just now approaching a major inflection point," stated Chief Executive Officer, Scott Absher. "Specifically, now that we've achieved critical mass on both the employer and employee sides of the equation, we can begin to unleash the robust functionality of our platform including self-delivery. The enhanced feature set and mobile technology are designed to help our operator clients remediate their sky-high turnover and greatly improve profitability, while further accelerating our own growth and benefitting our efforts to create shareholder value."
Webcast
ShiftPixy will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 22, 2019 to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter. Investors can access the webcast through the ShiftPixy website at https://ir.shiftpixy.com.
About ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management's nearly 25 years of workers' compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. ShiftPixy's complete HCM ecosystem is designed to manage regulatory requirements and compliance in such required areas as paid time off (PTO) laws, insurance and workers' compensation, minimum wage increases, and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance.
ShiftPixy Cautionary Statement
|
|PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
ShiftPixy, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|May 31,
2019
|
|
|August 31, 2018
(As Restated)
|
|
ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|$
| 2,931,274
|
|
|$
|1,649,783
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|338,112
|
|
|
|110,931
|
|Unbilled accounts receivable
|
|6,700,054
|
|
|
|6,192,631
|
|Deposit - workers' compensation
|
|2,250,103
|
|
|
|1,672,097
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|762,990
|
|
|
|563,002
|
|Other current assets
|
|227,103
|
|
|
|258,901
|
|Total current assets
|
|13,209,636
|
|
|
|10,447,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed assets, net
|
|3,013,062
|
|
|
|3,032,325
|
|Deposits - workers' compensation
|
|5,438,125
|
|
|
|2,201,556
|
|Deposits and other assets
|
|94,083
|
|
|
|120,606
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
| 21,754,906
|
|
|$
|15,801,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|$
| 2,178,351
|
|
|$
|1,246,461
|
|Payroll related liabilities
|
|14,311,903
|
|
|
|9,476,641
|
|Convertible note, net
|
|1,407,340
|
|
|
|6,171,315
|
|Derivative liability
|
|1,577,328
|
|
|
|-
|
|Accrued workers' compensation costs
|
|1,027,043
|
|
|
|305,217
|
|Registration rights penalties accrual (Note 4)
|
|-
|
|
|
|3,500,000
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|1,670,997
|
|
|
|1,955,921
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|22,172,962
|
|
|
|22,655,555
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Accrued workers' compensation costs
|
|3,000,732
|
|
|
|900,978
|
|Total liabilities
|
|25,173,694
|
|
|
|23,556,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock, 50,000,000 authorized shares; $0.0001 par value; no shares issued
and outstanding
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Common stock, 750,000,000 authorized shares; $0.0001 par value; 36,038,219 and
28,851,787 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|3,604
|
|
|
|2,886
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|32,183,503
|
|
|
|18,465,419
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(35,605,895
|)
|
|
|(26,223,006
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|
|(3,418,788
|)
|
|
|(7,754,701
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
| 21,754,906
|
|
|$
|15,801,832
|
|
ShiftPixy Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Three Months Ended
May 31,
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
May 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|Revenues (gross billings of $94.2m and $60.2m less worksite employee payroll cost of $79.9m and $50.8m, respectively for the three months ended; gross billings of $247.6m and $149.0m less worksite employee payroll cost of $209.6m and $125.2m, respectively for nine months ended)
|
|$
|14,303,816
|
|
|
|$
|9,375,492
|
|
|$
|38,012,069
|
|
|
|$
|23,773,871
|
|Cost of revenue
|
|
| 11,591,990
|
|
|
|
| 7,825,500
|
|
|
| 28,693,394
|
|
|
|
|20,099,218
|
|Gross profit
|
|
| 2,711,826
|
|
|
|
| 1,549,992
|
|
|
| 9,318,675
|
|
|
|
| 3,674,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|
|
|1,813,619
|
|
|
|
|1,309,871
|
|
|
|5,595,328
|
|
|
|
|3,835,964
|
|Stock-based compensation - general and administrative
|
|
|(4,743
|)
|
|
|
|72,312
|
|
|
|153,571
|
|
|
|
|169,407
|
|Commissions
|
|
|764,590
|
|
|
|
|463,327
|
|
|
|1,906,781
|
|
|
|
|1,073,392
|
|Professional fees
|
|
|1,279,855
|
|
|
|
|416,311
|
|
|
|2,798,983
|
|
|
|
|1,417,554
|
|Software development
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,027,566
|
|
|
|
|2,386,354
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|221,523
|
|
|
|
|59,343
|
|
|
|600,360
|
|
|
|
|134,986
|
|General and administrative
|
|
|1,763,342
|
|
|
|
|1,046,147
|
|
|
|3,878,879
|
|
|
|
|2,534,415
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
|5,838,186
|
|
|
|
|3,367,311
|
|
|
|15,961,468
|
|
|
|
|11,552,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Loss
|
|
|(3,126,360
|)
|
|
|
|(1,817,319
|)
|
|
|(6,642,793
|)
|
|
|
|(7,877,419
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other (expense) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|(4,345,004
|)
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(6,271,000
|)
|
|
|
|-
|
|Inducement loss from debt conversion
|
|
|(2,273,000
|)
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(3,828,550
|)
|
|
|
|-
|
|Change in fair value derivative and warrant liability
|
|
|4,748,342
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|4,748,342
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|Settlement of registration rights penalties accrual
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|2,611,112
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|Total other expense
|
|
|(1,869,662
|)
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(2,740,096
|)
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Loss
|
|$
|(4,996,022
|)
|
|
|$
|(1,817,319
|)
|
|$
|(9,382,889
|)
|
|
|$
|(7,877,419
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss per common share,
Basic
|
|$
|(0.14
|)
|
|
|$
|(0.06
|)
|
|$
|(0.30
|)
|
|
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Diluted
|
|$
| (0.15
|)
|
|
|$
| (0.06
|)
|
|$
| (0.30
|)
|
|
|$
| (0.27
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of common shares
Basic
|
|
|34,516,621
|
|
|
|
|28,800,675
|
|
|
|31,623,064
|
|
|
|
|28,795,145
|
|Diluted
|
|
|44,516,621
|
|
|
|
|28,800,675
|
|
|
|31,623,064
|
|
|
|
|28,795,145
|
