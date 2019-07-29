Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019





EDINBURG, Va., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.



Date: August 6, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Listen via Internet: http://investor.shentel.com/

Telephone: (888) 695-7639

Password: 7559363

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available starting two hours after the completion of the call until September 6, 2019. Callers in the United States should call (855) 859-2056 and enter pass code 7559363.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company that provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SHEN." The Company's operating subsidiaries provide local and long distance telephone, broadband and data services, cable television, wireless voice and data services, and telecommunications equipment, along with many other associated solutions in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

Or

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

