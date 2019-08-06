Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced solid second quarter results.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

• Consolidated operating revenue grew 1.5% to $158.9 million.

• Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA(1) grew 5.2% to $67.0 million with growth in all segments.

• Consolidated operating income grew 13.5% to $24.0 million.

• Diluted earnings per share grew 36.4% to $0.26 per share compared with $0.19 per share in second quarter 2018.

• Wireless postpaid net additions of 10,767.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate continued strength of our high quality networks and operations highlighted by growth in Adjusted OIBDA across all of our business segments," said President and CEO Christopher E. French. "Shentel continued to achieve growth in both our postpaid and prepaid wireless customer base, as we capitalized on the investments we've made in our network to solidify our leadership role providing the highest reliability and broadest coverage in the markets we serve. Our Cable segment benefited from the successful integration of Big Sandy Broadband ("Big Sandy"), the DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade and new pricing introduced earlier in the year that led to bandwidth speed upgrades and growing customer ARPU. We continue to leverage our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation to make targeted investments to position the Company for strong growth for the next several years."

Please refer to our Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation Supplement available at https://investor.shentel.com/ for additional information, including matters that will be referenced during the Company's conference call. Included in this release are certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to additional information for non-GAAP measures provided herein.

Consolidated Second Quarter 2019 Results

Operating revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $158.9 million, representing an increase of 1.5% from $156.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 driven by growth in the Cable and Wireline segments.





Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $134.9 million, representing a decrease of 0.3% from $135.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in selling, general and administrative expenses in our Wireless and Other segments.





Operating income for the second quarter 2019 was $24.0 million, representing an increase of 13.5% from $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.





Adjusted OIBDA (1) in the second quarter of 2019 was $67.0 million, representing an increase of 5.2% from $63.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was driven by revenue growth in Cable and Wireline and lower transactional tax and professional fee expenses in the Wireless and Other segments.





in the second quarter of 2019 was $67.0 million, representing an increase of 5.2% from $63.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was driven by revenue growth in Cable and Wireline and lower transactional tax and professional fee expenses in the Wireless and Other segments. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $13.2 million, representing an increase of 36.6% from $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Wireless



Shentel's network served 811,719 wireless postpaid subscribers at June 30, 2019, an increase of 4.0% compared with 780,658 subscribers as of June 30, 2018. Second quarter 2019 postpaid churn was 1.74%. At June 30, 2019, tablets and data devices represented 10.4% of the postpaid base.





Shentel's network served 269,039 wireless prepaid subscribers at June 30, 2019, an increase of 6.7% compared with 252,054 subscribers as of June 30, 2018. Second quarter 2019 prepaid churn was 3.97%, representing an improvement of 28 basis points compared with the prior year.





Wireless operating revenue decreased 0.5% to $114.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $114.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Travel revenue declined $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2019 due to the suspension by Sprint of travel revenue payments. The travel revenue decline was substantially offset by increases in subscriber service revenue of $0.9 million, in equipment revenue of $0.7 million, and in roaming revenue of $0.5 million.





Under our Sprint affiliate agreement, Shentel and Sprint compensate one another when subscribers use the other company's network. This has been reflected in a net monthly payment of $1.5 million from Sprint to Shentel for the period beginning at the closing of the Ntelos transaction in 2016 through April of 2019. Sprint suspended the monthly payments beginning in May 2019 pending agreement on new travel fees. Under our affiliate agreement with Sprint, the travel fees are to be reset for a three year period. Although we have been working with Sprint to establish the new fees, we have not reached an agreement and have begun the escalation process as outlined in our affiliate agreement. We expect to resolve the new travel fees in the third quarter 2019.





Wireless operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $92.1 million, representing a decrease of 0.4% from $92.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a $1.8 million decline in selling, general and administrative expenses due to reductions in transactional tax expenses, partially offset by increases of $0.7 million in cost of goods sold and $0.7 million in depreciation expense.





Wireless operating income in the second quarter of 2019 was $22.0 million, compared to $22.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.





Wireless Adjusted OIBDA(1) in the second quarter of 2019 was $54.2 million, compared to $53.8 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Cable

Total Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of June 30, 2019 were 138,572, representing an increase of 4.1% and includes the addition of approximately 4,800 RGUs obtained through the Big Sandy acquisition that occurred in the first quarter of 2019.





Cable operating revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $34.7 million, representing an increase of 8.0% from $32.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to a full quarter of Big Sandy results and growth in average revenue per customer ("ARPU") as broadband customers upgraded to higher-speed data access packages and an increase in video rates.





Cable operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $27.9 million, representing an increase of 7.2% from $26.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher repair and maintenance expense associated with maintaining our growing network and an increase in business development expenses aimed at expanding our product portfolio.





Cable operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.8 million, representing an increase of 11.6% from $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.





Cable Adjusted OIBDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $13.3 million, representing an increase of 8.8% from $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Wireline

Wireline operating revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $19.5 million, representing an increase of 2.2% from $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in operating revenue was primarily attributable to the timing of receiving regulatory support funds.





Wireline operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $14.4 million, consistent with operating expenses in the second quarter of 2018.





Wireline operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.1 million, representing an increase of 6.3% from $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.





Wireline Adjusted OIBDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.5 million, representing an increase of 6.3% from $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.



(1) The calculation and presentation of Adjusted OIBDA was changed to conform to industry practices. Please refer to non-GAAP Financial Measures for the reconciliation from operating income and the current reported definition to the prior reported definition.

Other Information



Capital expenditures were $79.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $62.3 million in the comparable 2018 period. We are increasing our capital expenditures guidance for 2019 from $150 million to $170 million to reflect the acquisition of 2.5 GHz spectrum that we plan to use to increase the reach of our residential broadband service via fixed wireless in the underserved areas of our markets.





Outstanding debt at June 30, 2019 totaled $760.5 million compared with $785.2 million as of December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had liquidity of approximately $173.1 million, including $75.0 million of revolving line of credit availability.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teleconference Information:

Date: August 6, 2019

Time: 10:00 A.M. (ET)

Dial in number: 1-888-695-7639

Password: 7559363



Audio webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through September 6, 2019 by calling (855) 859-2056.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ("PCS") Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in the Company's filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com

Or

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenue: Service revenue and other $ 142,059 $ 140,492 $ 285,290 $ 277,051 Equipment revenue 16,855 16,009 32,467 33,588 Total operating revenue 158,914 156,501 317,757 310,639 Operating expenses: Cost of services 49,497 49,134 99,015 98,476 Cost of goods sold 15,874 15,166 30,511 30,971 Selling, general and administrative 27,170 29,915 55,892 58,665 Depreciation and amortization 42,353 41,117 83,532 84,604 Total operating expenses 134,894 135,332 268,950 272,716 Operating income 24,020 21,169 48,807 37,923 Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,522 ) (8,851 ) (15,476 ) (18,183 ) Other 1,176 839 2,463 1,828 Income before income taxes 17,674 13,157 35,794 21,568 Income tax expense 4,524 3,531 8,734 5,359 Net income $ 13,150 $ 9,626 $ 27,060 $ 16,209 Net income per share, basic and diluted: Basic net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.19 $ 0.54 $ 0.33 Diluted net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.19 $ 0.54 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 49,848 49,547 49,812 49,511 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,142 50,070 50,118 50,029





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,091 $ 85,086 Other current assets 124,057 125,116 Total current assets 222,148 210,202 Investments 11,563 10,788 Property, plant and equipment, net 695,725 701,359 Intangible assets, net 324,890 366,029 Goodwill 149,070 146,497 Operating lease right-of-use assets 369,715 — Deferred charges and other assets 48,929 49,891 Total assets $ 1,822,040 $ 1,484,766 Total current liabilities $ 127,781 $ 88,539 Long-term debt, less current maturities 719,067 749,624 Other liabilities 513,143 204,356 Total shareholders' equity 462,049 442,247 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,822,040 $ 1,484,766





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,060 $ 16,209 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 72,737 71,637 Amortization 10,795 12,967 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 708 471 Bad debt expense 764 758 Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 2,307 3,407 Deferred income taxes 3,434 (8,004 ) Other adjustments (433 ) 789 Changes in assets and liabilities 12,260 28,910 Net cash provided by operating activities 129,632 127,144 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (79,124 ) (62,322 ) Cash disbursed for acquisition, net of cash acquired (10,000 ) (52,000 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 108 447 Other (3 ) (3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (89,019 ) (113,878 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (24,777 ) (24,250 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings — 15,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facility — (15,000 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock option 81 — Taxes paid for equity award issuances (2,912 ) (2,032 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,608 ) (26,282 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,005 (13,016 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 85,086 78,585 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 98,091 $ 65,569

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted OIBDA

Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income before depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

During Q2 2019, we modified our definition of Adjusted OIBDA to exclude the benefit received from the waived management fee and non-cash amortization of deferred contract costs, as well as certain other immaterial items. This change enhances the comparability of our non-GAAP performance measure with similar performance measures reported by comparable companies in our industry. We have applied this change consistently to all comparable periods presented below.

Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Adjusted OIBDA

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Operating income $ 22,024 $ 6,786 $ 5,094 $ (9,884 ) $ 24,020 Depreciation and amortization 32,219 6,555 3,447 132 42,353 OIBDA 54,243 13,341 8,541 (9,752 ) 66,373 Share-based compensation expense — — — 593 593 Adjusted OIBDA $ 54,243 $ 13,341 $ 8,541 $ (9,159 ) $ 66,966 Total operating revenue $ 114,140 $ 34,690 $ 19,527 (9,443 ) $ 158,914 Adjusted OIBDA margin 47.5 % 38.5 % 43.7 % N/A 42.1 %

During Q2 2019, we modified our definition of Adjusted OIBDA to exclude the benefit received from the waived management fee and non-cash amortization of deferred contract costs, as well as certain other immaterial items. This change enhances the comparability of our non-GAAP performance measure with similar performance measures reported by comparable companies in our industry. In the table below, we demonstrate how our new definition of Adjusted OIBDA reconciles to how we previously reported Adjusted OIBDA.

(in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA from above $ 54,243 $ 13,341 $ 8,541 $ (9,159 ) $ 66,966 Non-cash amortization of deferred contract costs (3,903 ) (32 ) (51 ) 2 (3,984 ) Benefit received from the waived management fee 9,692 — — — 9,692 Other (19 ) 3 — 326 310 Adjusted OIBDA as previously reported $ 60,013 $ 13,312 $ 8,490 $ (8,831 ) $ 72,984





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Operating income $ 22,251 $ 6,083 $ 4,793 $ (11,958 ) $ 21,169 Depreciation and amortization 31,565 6,179 3,240 133 41,117 OIBDA 53,816 12,262 8,033 (11,825 ) 62,286 Share-based compensation expense — — — 1,370 1,370 Adjusted OIBDA $ 53,816 $ 12,262 $ 8,033 $ (10,455 ) $ 63,656 Total operating revenue $ 114,753 $ 32,111 $ 19,112 (9,475 ) $ 156,501 Adjusted OIBDA margin 46.9 % 38.2 % 42.0 % N/A 40.7 %

In the table below, we demonstrate how our new definition of Adjusted OIBDA reconciles to how we previously reported Adjusted OIBDA.

(in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA from above $ 53,816 $ 12,262 $ 8,033 $ (10,455 ) $ 63,656 Non-cash amortization of deferred contract costs (3,394 ) (26 ) (27 ) — (3,447 ) Benefit received from the waived management fee 9,558 — — — 9,558 Other 94 — — (83 ) 11 Adjusted OIBDA as previously reported $ 60,074 $ 12,236 $ 8,006 $ (10,538 ) $ 69,778





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Operating Income $ 47,361 $ 12,489 $ 9,440﻿ $ (20,483 ) $ 48,807﻿ Depreciation and amortization 63,269 13,013 6,980 270 83,532 OIBDA 110,630 25,502 16,420 (20,213 ) 132,339 Share-based compensation expense — — — 2,307 2,307 Adjusted OIBDA $ 110,630 $ 25,502 $ 16,420 $ (17,906 ) $ 134,646 Total operating revenue $ 229,794 $ 68,399 $ 38,436 (18,872 ) $ 317,757 Adjusted OIBDA margin 48.1 % 37.3 % 42.7 % N/A 42.4 %

In the table below, we demonstrate how our new definition of Adjusted OIBDA reconciles to how we previously reported Adjusted OIBDA.

(in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA from above $ 110,630 $ 25,502 $ 16,420 $ (17,906 ) $ 134,646 Non-cash amortization of deferred contract costs (8,114 ) (269 ) (115 ) — (8,498 ) Benefit received from the waived management fee 19,320 — — — 19,320 Other — 139 — 353 492 Adjusted OIBDA as previously reported $ 121,836 $ 25,372 $ 16,305 $ (17,553 ) $ 145,960





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Operating income $ 39,518 $﻿ 11,610 $ 9,565 $ (22,770 ) $ 37,923 Depreciation and amortization 65,490 12,203 6,634 277 84,604 OIBDA 105,008 23,813 16,199 (22,493 ) 122,527 Share-based compensation expense — — — 3,407 3,407 Adjusted OIBDA $ 105,008 $ 23,813 $ 16,199 $ (19,086 ) $ 125,934 Total operating revenue $ 227,557 $ 63,822 $ 38,819 (19,559 ) $ 310,639 Adjusted OIBDA margin 46.1 % 37.3 % 41.7 % N/A 40.5 %

In the table below, we demonstrate how our new definition of Adjusted OIBDA reconciles to how we previously reported Adjusted OIBDA.

(in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA from above $ 105,008 $ 23,813 $ 16,199 $ (19,086 ) $ 125,934 Non-cash amortization of deferred contract costs (6,154 ) 115 (62 ) — (6,101 ) Benefit received from the waived management fee 18,606 — — — 18,606 Other 175 — — (165 ) 10 Adjusted OIBDA as previously reported $ 117,635 $ 23,928 $ 16,137 $ (19,251 ) $ 138,449

Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Service revenue $ 94,350 $ 30,716 $ 5,558 $ — $ — $ 130,624 Equipment revenue 16,548 255 52 — — 16,855 Tower revenue 1,654 — — — — 1,654 Other revenue 318 2,238 7,225 — — 9,781 Total external revenue 112,870 33,209 12,835 — — 158,914 Internal revenue 1,270 1,481 6,692 — (9,443 ) — Total operating revenue 114,140 34,690 19,527 — (9,443 ) 158,914 Operating expenses Cost of services 33,563 15,701 8,979 — (8,746 ) 49,497 Cost of goods sold 15,742 112 19 — 1 15,874 Selling, general and administrative 10,592 5,536 1,988 9,752 (698 ) 27,170 Depreciation and amortization 32,219 6,555 3,447 132 — 42,353 Total operating expenses 92,116 27,904 14,433 9,884 (9,443 ) 134,894 Operating income (loss) $ 22,024 $ 6,786 $ 5,094 $ (9,884 ) $ — $ 24,020





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Service revenue $ 95,690 $ 28,748 $ 5,301 $ — $ — $ 129,739 Equipment revenue 15,819 144 46 — — 16,009 Tower revenue 1,636 — — — — 1,636 Other revenue 364 2,122 6,631 — — 9,117 Total external revenue 113,509 31,014 11,978 — — 156,501 Internal revenue 1,244 1,097 7,134 — (9,475 ) — Total operating revenue 114,753 32,111 19,112 — (9,475 ) 156,501 Operating expenses Cost of services 33,488 15,125 9,373 12 (8,864 ) 49,134 Cost of goods sold 15,082 63 20 1 — 15,166 Selling, general and administrative 12,367 4,661 1,686 11,812 (611 ) 29,915 Depreciation and amortization 31,565 6,179 3,240 133 — 41,117 Total operating expenses 92,502 26,028 14,319 11,958 (9,475 ) 135,332 Operating income (loss) $ 22,251 $ 6,083 $ 4,793 $ (11,958 ) $ — $ 21,169

Supplemental Information

Subscriber Statistics

The following tables indicate selected operating statistics of Wireless, including Sprint subscribers:

June 30,

2019 (4) June 30,

2018 (4) Retail PCS subscribers - postpaid 811,719 780,658 Retail PCS subscribers - prepaid 269,039 252,054 PCS market POPS (000) (1) 7,227 7,023 PCS covered POPS (000) (1) 6,285 5,908 CDMA base stations (sites) 1,910 1,770 Towers owned 217 193 Cell site leases 200 192





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Gross PCS subscriber additions - postpaid 52,799 44,629 Net PCS subscriber additions - postpaid (2) 10,767 5,797 Gross PCS subscriber additions - prepaid 33,753 33,840 Net PCS subscriber additions - prepaid (3) 1,819 1,863 PCS average monthly retail churn % - postpaid 1.74 % 1.67 % PCS average monthly retail churn % - prepaid 3.97 % 4.25 %

_______________________________________________________

"POPS" refers to the estimated population of a given geographic area. Market POPS are those within a market area which we are authorized to serve under our Sprint PCS affiliate agreement, and Covered POPS are those covered by our network. The data source for POPS is U.S. census data.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 Net PCS subscriber additions - postpaid were 5,718 excluding the acquisition of the expansion area on February 1, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 Net PCS subscriber additions - prepaid were 10,541 excluding the acquisition of the expansion area on February 1, 2018.

Beginning February 1, 2018 includes Richmond Expansion Area except for gross PCS subscriber additions.

The subscriber stats above, excluding gross additions, include the Richmond Expansion Area as follows:

February 1,

2018 Expansion Area PCS subscribers - postpaid 38,343 PCS subscribers - prepaid 15,691 Acquired PCS market POPS (000) 1,082 Acquired PCS covered POPS (000) 602 Acquired CDMA base stations (sites) 105

The following table indicates selected operating statistics of Cable:

June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Homes passed (1) 189,762 185,016 Customer relationships (2) Video users 40,497 42,483 Non-video customers 43,024 35,773 Total customer relationships 83,521 78,256 Video Customers (3) 42,874 44,800 Penetration (4) 22.6 % 24.2 % Digital video penetration (5) 90.3 % 76.9 % Broadband Users (3) 71,893 65,466 Penetration (4) 37.9 % 35.4 % Voice Users (3) 23,805 22,882 Penetration (4) 12.5 % 12.4 % Total revenue generating units (6) 138,572 133,148 Fiber route miles 3,657 3,426 Total fiber miles (7) 143,762 133,702 Average revenue generating units 138,016 132,287

_______________________________________________________

Homes and businesses are considered passed ("homes passed") if we can connect them to our distribution system without further extending the transmission lines. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed have access to video, broadband and voice services.

Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services.

Generally, a dwelling or commercial unit with one or more television sets connected to our distribution system counts as one video customer. Where services are provided on a bulk basis for video, broadband, or voice services, such as to hotels and some multi-dwelling units, the revenue charged to the customer is divided by the rate for comparable service in the local market to determine the number of customer equivalents included in the customer counts shown above.

Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate.

Digital video penetration is calculated by dividing the number of digital video users by total video users. Digital video users are video customers who receive any level of video service via digital transmission. A dwelling with one or more digital set-top boxes or digital adapters counts as one digital video user.

Revenue generating units are the sum of video, voice and broadband users.

Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

The following table includes selected operating statistics of the Wireline operations:

June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Long distance subscribers 9,461 8,930 Video customers (1) 4,520 4,850 Broadband customers 14,643 14,694 Fiber route miles 2,176 2,099 Total fiber miles (2) 163,363 157,008

_______________________________________________________

Wireline's video service passes approximately 16,500 homes.

Fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.





Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co