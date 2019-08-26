SHARC International Announces Non-Brokered $2.5 Million Private Placement





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a Non-Brokered Private Placement (the "Private Placement") and will be issued in connection with the creation and issue of an aggregate of 25,000,000 Units ("Units"), to be sold by the Corporation by private placement (the "Offering").



Each Unit at a purchase price of $0.10 per Unit, and the Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement.

All securities issued in the financing will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the financing. Completion of the financing is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company may, in its sole discretion, pay a finder's fee within CSE policy guidelines in connection with the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the advancement of the Company's projects that are currently in the pipeline and for general corporate purposes.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE:SHRC), the United States (OTCQB:INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.



