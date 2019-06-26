Seven FTI Consulting Experts Recognized as Leading Patent Professionals by Intellectual Asset Management Magazine





WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that seven professionals from the firm's Intellectual Property ("IP") practice within its Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment have been recognized as leading patent litigation expert witnesses in the eighth edition of Intellectual Asset Management ("IAM") magazine's Patent 1000 - The World's Leading Patent Professionals guide.



IAM honored Carrie Distler, Christopher Gerardi, Dawn Hall, Brian Napper, Stephen Prowse, Daniel Slottje and Vince Thomas for the second straight year. This is the sixth consecutive year that multiple professionals from the firm have been recognized.

"FTI Consulting's consistent representation in IAM's patent professionals guide is a testament to our extensive expertise in global intellectual property issues, as well as our relentless commitment to serving our clients," said Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. "These seven honorees are highly respected IP experts who have played a critical role in establishing and enhancing FTI Consulting's position in the marketplace and are dedicated to cultivating the firm's next generation of IP leaders."

The IAM Patent 1000 - The World's Leading Patent Professionals guide focuses exclusively on naming best-in-class patent prosecution, licensing and litigation practitioners on a global basis, as well as expert witnesses in the United States. Over the course of five months, IAM conducted approximately 1,800 interviews with lawyers, patent attorneys and in-house counsel to identify the leading players in the field. Individuals qualify for a listing in the IAM Patent 1000 when they receive sufficient positive feedback from peers and clients with knowledge of their practice and the market in which they operate.

FTI Consulting's IP practice helps clients deal with the many challenges and complexities of successful intellectual property valuation, protection and management globally. FTI Consulting's IP experts provide litigation support and economic damages quantification as well as IP valuation, royalty compliance, licensing and IP management and commercialization. FTI Consulting professionals have extensive testifying experience in federal, state and administrative law courts as well as in domestic and international arbitration forums. FTI Consulting experts also assist clients with resolving a wide range of brand integrity issues through strategic brand protection, counterfeit and IP investigations.

