ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for Second Quarter of 2019





BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS:

Loans increased 19%, annualized, on a linked quarter basis and 14% year-over-year, respectively

Deposits increased 18%, annualized, on a linked quarter basis and 22% year-over-year, respectively

Diluted EPS was $0.66 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.62 for the second quarter of 2018

Efficiency ratio improved to 34.3% compared to previous quarter

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending

June 30, 2019 Period Ending

March 31, 2019 % Change

From Period

Ending March

31, 2019 to

Period Ending

June 30, 2019 Period Ending

June 30, 2018 % Change

From Period

Ending June

30, 2018 to

Period Ending

June 30, 2019 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 35,633 $ 35,010 2 % $ 33,540 6 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 35,602 $ 35,010 2 % $ 33,509 6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.66 $ 0.65 2 % $ 0.62 6 % Return on Average Assets 1.69 % 1.75 % 1.91 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 18.72 % 19.42 % 20.89 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,089,107 54,076,538 54,196,023 YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 70,643 $ 66,143 7 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 70,612 $ 66,112 7 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.31 $ 1.22 7 % Return on Average Assets 1.72 % 1.91 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 19.06 % 21.13 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,082,857 54,189,746 BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 8,740,237 $ 8,310,836 5 % $ 7,084,562 23 % Loans 6,967,886 6,659,908 5 % 6,129,649 14 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 1,576,959 1,572,703 - % 1,481,447 6 % Total Deposits 7,404,794 7,083,666 5 % 6,085,682 22 % Stockholders' Equity 778,957 745,586 4 % 655,114 19 %

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $35.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $33.5 million for the same quarter in 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.67 and $0.66, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.63 and $0.62, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.69% and annualized return on average common stockholders' equity was 18.72% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.91% and 20.89%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

Net interest income was $70.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $68.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $64.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 3.44% compared to 3.56% in the first quarter of 2019 and 3.82% in the second quarter of 2018. Linked quarter increases in average rates paid on deposits drove an unfavorable rate change while increases in average balances in loans and equity drove favorable volume change.

Average loans for the second quarter of 2019 were $6.79 billion, an increase of $187.6 million, or 11% annualized, over average loans of $6.60 billion for the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $800.4 million, or 13%, over average loans of $5.99 billion for the second quarter of 2018.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2019 were $7.18 billion, an increase of $203.0 million, or 12% annualized, over average total deposits of $6.98 billion for the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $1.14 billion, or 19%, over average total deposits of $6.04 billion for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.46% for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of five basis points compared to 0.41% for the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 23 basis points compared to 0.23% for the second quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.22%, a two basis point increase compared to 0.20% for the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of nine basis points compared to 0.13% for the second quarter of 2018. We recorded a $4.9 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.02% at June 30, 2019, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to 1.05% at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. In management's opinion, the allowance is adequate and was determined by consistent application of ServisFirst Bank's methodology for calculating its allowance for loan losses.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $837,000, or 17%, to $5.8 million from $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Deposit service charges increased $133,000 in the second quarter of 2019, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The number of transaction deposit accounts increased approximately 8% from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Mortgage banking revenue increased $298,000, or 38%, from the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019. Mortgage loan originations increased approximately 28% during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the same quarter in 2018. Credit card revenue increased $380,000, or 28%, to $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.3 million during the second quarter of 2018. The number of accounts increased approximately 35% and the aggregate amount of sales on all accounts increased 28% during the second quarter of 2019. Other income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $40,000, or 11%, to $392,000 from $352,000 in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased $2.5 million, or 11%, to $26.0 million from $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, and increased $696,000, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased $1.2 million, or 10%, to $14.3 million from $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, and increased $74,000, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of FTE employees increased from 447 at June 30, 2018 to 495 at June 30, 2019, or 11%. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $174,000, or 8%, to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, and increased $28,000 on a linked-quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $267,000, or 29%, to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, from $924,000 in the second quarter of 2018, and increased $197,000, or 20%, from $994,000 on a linked-quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments decreased $78,000, or 7%, to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, from $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Lower assessment rates result from the FDIC's Bank Insurance Fund reaching their targeted level of 1.35%. Expenses associated with other real estate owned increased $52,000, or 33%, to $212,000 in the second quarter of 2019, from $160,000 in the second quarter of 2018. Updated appraisals resulted in some write-downs in values of properties. Other operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 increased $874,000, or 15%, to $6.9 million from $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, and increased $145,000, or 2%, on a linked-quarter basis. Increases in business development and Federal Reserve Bank service charges contributed to this increase in other operating expenses. The efficiency ratio was 34.30% during the second quarter of 2019 compared to 33.82% during the second quarter of 2018 and compared to 34.35% during the first of 2019.

Income tax expense increased $1.0 million, or 12%, to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Our effective tax rate was 20.74% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 19.86% for the second quarter of 2018. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the second quarters of 2019 and 2018 of $186,000 and $457,000, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

At June 30, 2019 At March 31, 2019 At December 31, 2018 At September 30, 2018 At June 30, 2018 Book value per share - GAAP $ 14.55 $ 13.94 $ 13.40 $ 12.81 $ 12.33 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 778,957 745,586 715,203 681,510 655,114 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 14,314 14,381 14,449 14,517 14,584 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 764,643 $ 731,205 $ 700,754 $ 666,993 $ 640,530 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 14.29 $ 13.67 $ 13.13 $ 12.54 $ 12.05 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 8.91 % 8.97 % 8.93 % 9.07 % 9.25 % Total assets - GAAP $ 8,740,237 $ 8,310,836 $ 8,007,382 $ 7,517,833 $ 7,084,562 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 14,314 14,381 14,449 14,517 14,584 Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 8,725,923 $ 8,296,455 $ 7,992,933 $ 7,503,316 $ 7,069,978 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 8.76 % 8.81 % 8.77 % 8.89 % 9.06 %

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "will," "would," "might" and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data) 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 97,787 $ 93,699 $ 90,164 $ 84,058 $ 78,396 Interest expense 27,702 24,921 21,306 17,195 13,874 Net interest income 70,085 68,778 68,858 66,863 64,522 Provision for loan losses 4,884 4,885 6,518 6,624 4,121 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 65,201 63,893 62,340 60,239 60,401 Non-interest income 5,778 4,942 5,019 5,065 4,941 Non-interest expense 26,022 25,326 22,701 22,624 23,492 Income before income tax 44,957 43,509 44,658 42,680 41,850 Provision for income tax 9,324 8,499 8,421 8,120 8,310 Net income 35,633 35,010 36,237 34,560 33,540 Preferred stock dividends 31 - 32 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 35,602 $ 35,010 $ 36,205 $ 34,560 $ 33,509 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,089,107 54,076,538 54,109,450 54,191,222 54,196,023 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 8,740,237 $ 8,310,836 $ 8,007,382 $ 7,517,833 $ 7,084,562 Loans 6,967,886 6,659,908 6,533,499 6,363,531 6,129,649 Debt securities 658,221 631,946 590,184 578,271 583,799 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,576,959 1,572,703 1,557,341 1,504,447 1,481,447 Total deposits 7,404,794 7,083,666 6,915,708 6,505,351 6,085,682 Borrowings 64,684 64,675 64,666 64,657 64,648 Stockholders' equity $ 778,957 $ 745,586 $ 715,203 $ 681,510 $ 655,114 Shares outstanding 53,526,882 53,495,208 53,375,195 53,197,807 53,150,733 Book value per share $ 14.55 $ 13.94 $ 13.40 $ 12.81 $ 12.33 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 14.29 $ 13.67 $ 13.13 $ 12.54 $ 12.05 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.56 % 3.63 % 3.77 % 3.82 % Return on average assets 1.69 % 1.75 % 1.85 % 1.87 % 1.91 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 18.72 % 19.42 % 21.13 % 20.42 % 20.89 % Efficiency ratio 34.30 % 34.35 % 30.73 % 31.45 % 33.82 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.20 % 1.27 % 1.39 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.18 % 10.30 % 10.12 % 10.08 % 10.08 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.19 % 10.30 % 10.13 % 10.09 % 10.08 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.02 % 12.21 % 12.05 % 12.05 % 12.10 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.00 % 9.03 % 9.07 % 9.28 % 9.21 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 8.76 % 8.81 % 8.77 % 8.89 % 9.06 % (1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 68,841 $ 68,344 1 % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 409,052 81,742 400 % Federal funds sold 408,289 15,585 2,520 % Cash and cash equivalents 886,182 165,671 435 % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 657,971 583,549 13 % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018) 250 250 - % Mortgage loans held for sale 9,446 4,605 105 % Loans 6,967,886 6,129,649 14 % Less allowance for loan losses (71,386 ) (64,239 ) 11 % Loans, net 6,896,500 6,065,410 14 % Premises and equipment, net 57,195 58,299 (2 ) % Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets 14,314 14,584 (2 ) % Other assets 218,379 192,194 14 % Total assets $ 8,740,237 $ 7,084,562 23 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 1,576,959 $ 1,481,447 6 % Interest-bearing 5,827,835 4,604,235 27 % Total deposits 7,404,794 6,085,682 22 % Federal funds purchased 459,449 262,659 75 % Other borrowings 64,684 64,648 - % Other liabilities 32,353 16,459 97 % Total liabilities 7,961,280 6,429,448 24 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,526,882 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, and 53,150,733 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 54 53 2 % Additional paid-in capital 218,658 217,765 - % Retained earnings 555,425 443,972 25 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,318 (7,178 ) NM Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 778,455 654,612 19 % Noncontrolling interest 502 502 - % Total stockholders' equity 778,957 655,114 19 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,740,237 $ 7,084,562 23 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 88,610 $ 73,620 $ 174,134 $ 143,294 Taxable securities 4,193 3,127 7,939 5,872 Nontaxable securities 393 623 839 1,279 Federal funds sold 1,998 694 3,217 1,245 Other interest and dividends 2,593 332 5,357 715 Total interest income 97,787 78,396 191,486 152,405 Interest expense: Deposits 24,240 11,714 46,385 21,335 Borrowed funds 3,462 2,160 6,238 4,112 Total interest expense 27,702 13,874 52,623 25,447 Net interest income 70,085 64,522 138,863 126,958 Provision for loan losses 4,884 4,121 9,769 8,260 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 65,201 60,401 129,094 118,698 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,786 1,653 3,488 3,238 Mortgage banking 1,087 789 1,662 1,307 Credit card income 1,741 1,361 3,317 2,616 Securities (losses) gains (6 ) - (6 ) 4 Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 778 786 1,540 1,563 Other operating income 392 352 719 629 Total non-interest income 5,778 4,941 10,720 9,357 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,339 13,098 28,604 26,394 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,287 2,113 4,546 4,067 Professional services 1,191 924 2,185 1,729 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 1,081 1,159 2,100 2,292 Other real estate owned expense 212 160 234 476 Other operating expense 6,912 6,038 13,679 11,593 Total non-interest expense 26,022 23,492 51,348 46,551 Income before income tax 44,957 41,850 88,466 81,504 Provision for income tax 9,324 8,310 17,823 15,361 Net income 35,633 33,540 70,643 66,143 Dividends on preferred stock 31 31 31 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 35,602 $ 33,509 $ 70,612 $ 66,112 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.63 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.62 $ 1.31 $ 1.22





LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,633,529 $ 2,522,136 $ 2,513,225 $ 2,478,788 $ 2,345,879 Real estate - construction 603,779 556,219 533,192 543,611 522,788 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 1,538,279 1,500,595 1,463,887 1,430,111 1,383,882 1-4 family mortgage 630,963 629,285 621,634 610,460 584,133 Other mortgage 1,496,512 1,394,611 1,337,068 1,236,954 1,225,906 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 3,665,754 3,524,491 3,422,589 3,277,525 3,193,921 Consumer 64,824 57,062 64,493 63,607 67,061 Total loans $ 6,967,886 $ 6,659,908 $ 6,533,499 $ 6,363,531 $ 6,129,649





SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 70,207 $ 68,600 $ 66,879 $ 64,239 $ 62,050 Loans charged off: Commercial, financial and agricultural 3,610 3,037 4,685 3,923 1,732 Real estate - mortgage 169 50 173 48 440 Consumer 63 218 72 76 47 Total charge offs 3,842 3,305 4,930 4,047 2,219 Recoveries: Commercial, financial and agricultural 117 12 120 52 173 Real estate - construction - 1 4 4 97 Real estate - mortgage 4 7 1 1 2 Consumer 16 7 8 6 15 Total recoveries 137 27 133 63 287 Net charge-offs 3,705 3,278 4,797 3,984 1,932 Provision for loan losses 4,884 4,885 6,518 6,624 4,121 Ending balance $ 71,386 $ 70,207 $ 68,600 $ 66,879 $ 64,239 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % Allowance for loan losses to total average loans 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.07 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.30 % 0.25 % 0.13 % Provision for loan losses to total average loans 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.28 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 21,840 $ 22,154 $ 21,926 $ 9,153 $ 8,022 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 10,299 5,021 5,844 5,714 6,081 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 5,649 5,480 5,169 5,714 5,937 Total $ 37,788 $ 32,655 $ 32,939 $ 20,581 $ 20,040 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.23 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.27 % 0.28 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.43 % 0.28 % 0.29 % Reserve for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 326.86 % 316.90 % 312.87 % 730.68 % 800.79 % Restructured accruing loans $ 2,742 $ 2,742 $ 3,073 $ 15,495 $ 15,572 Restructured accruing loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.24 % 0.25 % TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 Beginning balance: $ 12,289 $ 14,555 $ 16,584 $ 17,257 $ 18,792 Additions - - - 100 - Net (paydowns) / advances (12 ) (766 ) (11 ) (177 ) (267 ) Charge-offs (993 ) (1,500 ) (2,018 ) (596 ) (1,268 ) $ 11,284 $ 12,289 $ 14,555 $ 16,584 $ 17,257





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 2nd Quarter

2019 1st Quarter

2019 4th Quarter

2018 3rd Quarter

2018 2nd Quarter

2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 88,610 $ 85,524 $ 83,085 $ 78,991 $ 73,620 Taxable securities 4,193 3,746 3,506 3,276 3,127 Nontaxable securities 393 446 544 583 623 Federal funds sold 1,998 1,219 966 892 694 Other interest and dividends 2,593 2,764 2,063 316 332 Total interest income 97,787 93,699 90,164 84,058 78,396 Interest expense: Deposits 24,240 22,145 18,957 15,210 11,714 Borrowed funds 3,462 2,776 2,349 1,985 2,160 Total interest expense 27,702 24,921 21,306 17,195 13,874 Net interest income 70,085 68,778 68,858 66,863 64,522 Provision for loan losses 4,884 4,885 6,518 6,624 4,121 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 65,201 63,893 62,340 60,239 60,401 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,786 1,702 1,714 1,595 1,653 Mortgage banking 1,087 575 688 789 789 Credit card income 1,741 1,576 1,521 1,414 1,361 Securities gains (6 ) - - 186 - Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 778 762 780 787 786 Other operating income 392 327 316 294 352 Total non-interest income 5,778 4,942 5,019 5,065 4,941 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,339 14,265 12,385 13,070 13,098 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,287 2,259 2,163 2,193 2,113 Professional services 1,191 994 1,064 853 924 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 1,081 1,019 902 675 1,159 Other real estate owned expense 212 22 25 289 160 Other operating expense 6,912 6,767 6,162 5,544 6,038 Total non-interest expense 26,022 25,326 22,701 22,624 23,492 Income before income tax 44,957 43,509 44,658 42,680 41,850 Provision for income tax 9,324 8,499 8,421 8,120 8,310 Net income 35,633 35,010 36,237 34,560 33,540 Dividends on preferred stock 31 - 32 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 35,602 $ 35,010 $ 36,205 $ 34,560 $ 33,509 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.62





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 Average Balance Yield /

Rate Average Balance Yield /

Rate Average Balance Yield /

Rate Average Balance Yield /

Rate Average Balance Yield /

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Taxable $ 6,756,927 5.24 % $ 6,570,920 5.26 % $ 6,403,139 5.13 % $ 6,203,372 5.03 % $ 5,958,377 4.94 % Tax-exempt (2) 32,124 3.83 30,577 3.81 29,656 3.26 30,005 3.94 30,246 3.94 Total loans, net of unearned income 6,789,051 5.23 6,601,497 5.25 6,432,795 5.12 6,233,377 5.03 5,988,623 4.93 Mortgage loans held for sale 5,208 3.85 1,614 6.53 3,364 3.30 3,538 4.15 3,770 4.26 Debt securities: Taxable 565,491 2.97 518,955 2.89 498,138 2.82 482,571 2.72 475,777 2.63 Tax-exempt (2) 77,364 2.10 87,537 2.12 98,027 2.34 105,592 2.45 112,145 2.60 Total securities (3) 642,855 2.86 606,492 2.78 596,165 2.74 588,163 2.67 587,922 2.62 Federal funds sold 323,714 2.48 192,690 2.57 156,884 2.44 163,453 2.17 141,915 1.96 Interest-bearing balances with banks 411,481 2.53 438,099 2.56 334,065 2.45 61,867 2.03 73,714 1.81 Total interest-earning assets $ 8,172,309 4.80 % $ 7,840,392 4.85 % $ 7,524,152 4.76 % $ 7,051,391 4.74 % $ 6,796,966 4.64 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 76,988 74,430 74,272 76,800 68,190 Net premises and equipment 58,607 58,852 58,521 58,873 59,262 Allowance for loan losses, accrued interest and other assets 156,264 149,941 128,933 128,843 130,607 Total assets $ 8,464,168 $ 8,123,615 $ 7,784,999 $ 7,314,914 $ 7,054,003 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 909,847 0.88 % $ 942,686 0.86 % $ 908,416 0.74 % $ 819,807 0.67 % $ 827,540 0.56 % Savings 54,391 0.57 54,086 0.55 52,443 0.54 53,835 0.52 54,842 0.34 Money market 3,932,459 1.88 3,758,162 1.78 3,537,522 1.56 3,305,293 1.33 3,089,595 1.10 Time deposits 694,414 2.16 698,976 2.06 687,361 1.92 643,260 1.65 596,450 1.36 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,591,111 1.74 5,453,910 1.65 5,185,742 1.45 4,822,195 1.25 4,568,427 1.03 Federal funds purchased 418,486 2.57 312,989 2.59 263,125 2.36 229,016 2.09 295,309 1.87 Other borrowings 64,680 4.84 64,671 4.90 64,665 4.79 64,652 4.79 64,699 4.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,074,277 1.83 % $ 5,831,570 1.73 % $ 5,513,532 1.53 % $ 5,115,863 1.33 % $ 4,928,435 1.13 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking 1,591,722 1,524,502 1,551,366 1,511,410 1,469,194 Other liabilities 35,161 36,362 40,185 16,333 13,079 Stockholders' equity 763,742 735,611 689,525 678,839 650,641 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (734 ) (4,430 ) (9,609 ) (7,531 ) (7,346 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,464,168 $ 8,123,615 $ 7,784,999 $ 7,314,914 $ 7,054,003 Net interest spread 2.97 % 3.12 % 3.23 % 3.41 % 3.51 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.56 % 3.63 % 3.77 % 3.82 % (1 ) Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued. (2 ) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. (3 ) Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation.

