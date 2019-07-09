Sequential Brands Group Relaunches Caribbean Joe Brand



Several New Licensing Agreements Signed including Partnership with Levy Group for Men's and Women's Sportswear

NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG), the owner of the Caribbean Joe® brand, announced today that it has signed several new partnerships for the brand in categories such as fragrance, kid's swimwear, women's pajamas and loungewear, and men's and women's sportswear.



"This relaunch is the culmination of work we've done to refresh the iconic Caribbean Joe brand with a more modern sensibility while not losing its accessible, laidback attitude that consumers love," said Karen Castellano, President of Sequential Brands Group's Fashion Division. "We've elevated our partners across several new categories and now have one cohesive design and print strategy across the brand."

As part of the relaunch, the Company has signed a new partnership with Levy Group for men's and women's sportswear. Commenting on this partnership, Castellano added "We're thrilled to partner with the Levy Group, who has more than 75 years in the apparel business, to relaunch the brand into men's and women's sportswear."

"We are pleased to be partnering with Sequential Brands Group to relaunch the Caribbean Joe brand into the categories of Men's and Women's Sportswear. We look forward to making a significant impact with this iconic brand in the marketplace, and delivering exciting casual lifestyle products with a new and innovative perspective to our key retail partners," said Donald Levy, CEO of the Levy Group.

In addition to the Levy Group, Caribbean Joe has signed a new partnership with Dreamwave for women's pajamas and loungewear as well as kid's swimwear, and a new fragrance partner with Bellevue Brands.

About the Levy Group

With over 75 years of experience, The Levy Group remains one of the largest apparel manufacturers in the United States. Our commitment to outstanding quality, value and customer service has enabled us to continually grow and innovate in a highly challenging marketplace. Using only the finest materials and innovative manufacturing practices our company strives to produce apparel and related products that stand out for their style, longevity function and value.

About Caribbean Joe

Caribbean Joe apparel is a lifestyle brand for all seasons. It's an ageless brand for those who live in the moment. It's about mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, grandmothers and grandfathers. It's about best friends and companions. Caribbean Joe is perpetually modern and fresh, where vacation is a state of mind. Caribbean Joe apparel and accessories provides an authentic, relaxed, inclusive experience under the Caribbean Joe, Caribbean Palms, Island Winds, Lil' Joe, Jamaica Bay and CJ Breeze trademarks. There are over 20 product categories across men's, kids, women's and home in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the U.K.

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the active and fashion categories, which includes Caribbean Joe. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential's website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com.

Source: Sequential Brands Group, Inc.