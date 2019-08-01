Sensata Technologies to Participate in Panel Discussion at Canaccord Genuity's The Future of Transport Conference

Company to Webcast Panel Discussion Live at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 6th

SWINDON, United Kingdom, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that Martha Sullivan, CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at Canaccord Genuity's "The Future of Transport Conference" on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston. Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree, and Vincent Mattera, Jr., CEO of II-VI Semiconductor, will also participate on the panel. Jed Dorsheimer, Senior Analyst and Managing Director at Canaccord Genuity, will be the moderator.



A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com.

