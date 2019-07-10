Quantcast

Sensata Technologies Announces Date and Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


SWINDON, United Kingdom, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that it will disclose its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call.  A replay of the call will be available until August 6, 2019.  To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10132787.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries.  Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Further information can be found on Sensata's website: www.sensata.com.

Contact:                                                                                                                                 

Joshua Young

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (508) 236-2196                 

Joshua.Young@sensata.com 

