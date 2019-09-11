SENECA PARTNERS WITH VSBLTY FOR INDUSTRY LEADING VISUAL MEDIA ANALYTICS & SECURITY SOLUTIONS



Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTCBB:VSBGF) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software technology company, today announced that it has been selected as a preferred vendor for Seneca Lab's industry leading visual media product solutions. Seneca is a division of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW), a Fortune 109 company with more than 20,000 employees worldwide.

Kevin Cosbey, Business Development Manager, Arrow Electronics Global Services, said Seneca is launching a first-of-its-kind integration software, named Maestro, preloaded on digital media players, which can be ordered complete with CMS and/or with software analytics that provide audience measurement. "For this program four vendors that offer CMS solutions and three that offer audience measurement have been selected. VSBLTY is the only Seneca partner offering solutions in both the CMS and analytics categories," Cosbey pointed out, "and we are delighted to have VSBLTY's state-of-the-art technology to enhance Seneca's product line."

The digital signage market is exploding worldwide. According to a recent research study, "The global digital signage market size was estimated at USD 18.55 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 31.71 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025."

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton added, "It is widely known how carefully Seneca vets its vendors so we consider it a high honor to be selected for its global content management and audience measurement products." Hutton explained that VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with first of its kind Facialanalytics™.

"VSBLTY's advanced digital display, which drives interactivity into the customer experience, and Vector™, our software module that detects persons or objects of interest, along with our computer-based vision analytics technology will further strengthen Seneca's global marketplace position, providing crucial software services to clients worldwide," Hutton added.

Investor Relations

MarketSmart Communications Inc.,+1-877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces, as well as place-based media networks, with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

CONTACT: Kevin Cosbey, 716-907-2468

Kevin.Cosbey@arrow.com

About Seneca Labs (https://www.senecadata.com/)

Seneca Labs builds the most efficient and environmentally-designed large-format video players and video wall controllers in the industry and has designed some of the most secure and reliable network video recorders and security management hardware available. Seneca has a track record of 35 years of consistent growth. In August 2014, Seneca joined Arrow Electronics, Inc., maintaining its long-standing commitment to innovation, quality and service in technology products and solutions.

About Arrow Electronics, Inc. (https://www.arrow.com/)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of technology products, services and solutions with sales of $29.7 billion. The company aggregates electronic components and enterprise computing solutions for clients and suppliers in industrial and commercial markets, maintaining a network of more than 349 locations in over 80 countries.

LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET

Source: VSBLTY, INC