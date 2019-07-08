Quantcast

SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2019 fiscal Third quarter ended May 31, 2019 and outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter after market close on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips. 

Contacts:

Christopher Lee

Chief Financial Officer

+886-37-586788

investor@semileds.com

