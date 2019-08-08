SemGroup Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

-
Higher Second Quarter Segment Profit Driven by Canadian Volume Growth
-
KAPS Pipeline Announced in May 2019 Now 70% Contracted
-
White Cliffs Crude Pipeline Secures 5-Year Contract for 20,000 Barrels Per Day
TULSA, Okla., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) today reported second quarter 2019 net loss of $12.9 million, compared to first quarter net loss of $3.3 million and second quarter 2018 net loss of $2.7 million. Second quarter 2019 net loss was primarily due to non-cash items related to the impairment or sale of certain assets.
Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $105.5 million, compared to $103 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $99 million in the second quarter 2018, primarily reflecting contributions from the company's new gas plants in Canada. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is reconciled to net income below.
"Second quarter results were in line with expectations," said SemGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner. "Investments over the past year in our U.S. Liquids and Canadian segments drove the increased year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA. This growth highlights the value of strategic projects like the Houston terminal expansion and the Wapiti and Patterson Creek gas plants, which will provide long-term, stable cash flows."
"I'm pleased to see our strategy deliver the intended financial and commercial results," said Conner. "Our well-positioned assets in Canada, the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast are anchored by contracted cash flows that provide us confidence in our future growth. While our assets are performing, we have additional work to do on our balance sheet and are evaluating alternatives to de-lever while creating shareholder value."
Segment Profit Results
SemGroup management believes segment profit is a valuable measure of the operating and financial performance of the company's operating segments. Segment profit is defined as revenue, less cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) and operating expenses, plus equity earnings and is adjusted to remove unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and to reflect equity earnings on an EBITDA basis. Reconciliations can be found in the tables of this release.
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30
|March 31
|
|June 30
|Segment Profit:
|2019
|2018
|2019
|
|2019
|2018
|U.S. Liquids
|$
|85,189
|
|$
|80,393
|
|$
|89,511
|
|
|$
|174,700
|
|$
|148,449
|
|U.S. Gas
|11,040
|
|15,437
|
|12,165
|
|
|23,205
|
|29,714
|
|Canada
|29,669
|
|21,448
|
|22,693
|
|
|52,362
|
|43,561
|
|Corporate/Other (1)
|(219
|)
|(172
|)
|(237
|)
|
|(456
|)
|10,791
|
|Total Segment Profit
|$
|125,679
|
|$
|117,106
|
|$
|124,132
|
|
|$
|249,811
|
|$
|232,515
|
(1) 1Q 2018 reflects earnings from divested businesses
Performance by Segment - Second Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2019
U.S. Liquids
- Second quarter was impacted by a $3.3 million property tax increase at the Houston terminal and the absence of a one-time $2.7 million insurance recovery recognized in the first quarter.
- Higher marketing margins more than offset lower White Cliffs volumes related to the NGL line conversion.
U.S. Gas
- The decrease was primarily due to lower residue and NGL prices.
- Higher volumes and lower operating cost were offset by lower revenue margins.
Canada
- Results were driven by full quarter contributions from the Patterson Creek and Wapiti plants, which benefited from strong volume growth.
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Select Operating Statistics
|1Q
|2Q (1)
|
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|U.S. Liquids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|White Cliffs Pipeline Volumes (mbpd)
|147
|
|106
|
|
|107
|
|135
|
|112
|
|144
|
|Cushing Terminal Utilization %
|100%
|
|90%
|
|
|98%
|
|97%
|
|94%
|
|98%
|
|Houston Terminal Utilization %
|98%
|
|98%
|
|
|97%
|
|97%
|
|96%
|
|96%
|
|U.S. Gas (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Oklahoma Average Processing Volumes (mmcf/d)
|290
|
|301
|
|
|293
|
|353
|
|380
|
|355
|
|Canada (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Average Processing Volumes (mmcf/d)
|460
|
|590
|
|
|441
|
|382
|
|434
|
|430
|
(1) White Cliffs Pipeline volumes decline primarily due to one crude line taken out of service for NGL conversion in early May 2019 and the
Cushing terminal excludes storage out of service for inspection and repairs
(2) U.S. Gas volumes exclude Sherman, Texas due to sale of asset
(3) Canada volumes include total average processed volumes - K3/Wapiti, KA/West Fox Creek and Patterson Creek facilities
Segment Profit and Adjusted EBITDA:
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Segment Profit:
|1Q
|2Q
|YTD
|
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|FY2018
|U.S. Liquids
|$
|89,511
|
|$
|85,189
|
|$
|174,700
|
|
|$
|68,056
|
|$
|80,393
|
|$
|75,500
|
|$
|85,474
|
|$
|309,423
|
|U.S. Gas
|12,165
|
|11,040
|
|23,205
|
|
|14,277
|
|15,437
|
|19,754
|
|17,602
|
|67,070
|
|Canada
|22,693
|
|29,669
|
|52,362
|
|
|22,113
|
|21,448
|
|20,543
|
|17,226
|
|81,330
|
|Corporate and other (1)
|(237
|)
|(219
|)
|(456
|)
|
|10,963
|
|(172
|)
|(913
|)
|(152
|)
|9,726
|
|Total Segment Profit
|124,132
|
|125,679
|
|249,811
|
|
|115,409
|
|117,106
|
|114,884
|
|120,150
|
|467,549
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|General and administrative expense
|29,547
|
|25,520
|
|55,067
|
|
|26,477
|
|22,886
|
|21,904
|
|20,301
|
|91,568
|
|Other income
|(979
|)
|(1,347
|)
|(2,326
|)
|
|(950
|)
|(533
|)
|(400
|)
|(497
|)
|(2,380
|)
|Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M&A related costs
|4,635
|
|1,676
|
|6,311
|
|
|1,156
|
|648
|
|290
|
|1,058
|
|3,152
|
|Employee severance and relocation
|159
|
|73
|
|232
|
|
|137
|
|211
|
|43
|
|758
|
|1,149
|
|Non-cash equity compensation
|2,632
|
|2,232
|
|4,864
|
|
|2,196
|
|3,398
|
|2,738
|
|3,190
|
|11,522
|
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|102,990
|
|$
|105,487
|
|$
|208,477
|
|
|$
|93,371
|
|$
|99,010
|
|$
|96,451
|
|$
|105,352
|
|$
|394,184
|
(1) 1Q 2018 reflects earnings from divested businesses
Recent Developments
SemGroup secured a five-year contract on the White Cliffs Crude Pipeline for 20,000 barrels per day and is currently holding an open season due to continued shipper interest.
On August 5, SemGroup announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders. A dividend in the amount of $0.4725 per share, or $1.89 per share annualized, will be paid on August 26, 2019 to all common shareholders of record on August 15, 2019. The Board of Directors also declared a dividend to holders of its 7% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The company elected, pursuant to the terms of the convertible preferred shares, to have the aggregate amount of $6.7 million that would have been payable in cash as a dividend added to the liquidation preference of such shares as a payment in kind. The record date for the payment in kind on the shares of convertible preferred stock is August 15, 2019 and the payment date is August 26, 2019.
On May 28, SemGroup entered into an agreement with Suncor Energy to provide crude transportation service from SemGroup'sPlatteville, Colorado terminal in the DJ Basin to Suncor's Commerce City Pipeline, which feeds into Suncor's local refinery. The project is supported by long-term contracted cash flows. The 16-mile Platteville to Suncor Pipeline is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2020.
On May 4, SemCAMS Midstream ULC announced the formation of an asset joint venture with Keyera Corp. to construct a natural gas liquids and condensate pipeline system to connect the liquids-rich Montney and Duvernay production areas of northwestern Alberta to the fractionation and condensate hubs in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. This pipeline system provides producers additional and alternative transportation solutions to meet growing production and is supported by long-term contracts with significant take-or-pay commitments. The project is now 70 percent contracted with customer commitments.
Guidance Outlook
Based on year-to-date results, SemGroup is maintaining its initial financial guidance provided earlier this year.
SemGroup does not provide guidance for net income, the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA, because Net Income includes items such as unrealized gains or losses on derivative activities or similar items which, because of their nature, cannot be accurately forecasted. SemGroup does not expect that such amounts would be significant to Adjusted EBITDA as they are largely non-cash items; however, such items may be significant to net income.
Earnings Conference Call
SemGroup will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern, Friday, August 9, 2019. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 855-239-1101, or for international callers, 412-542-4117. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto SemGroup's Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call. The second quarter 2019 slide deck will be posted here.
About SemGroup
SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas.
SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com, our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
SemGroup's non-GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Available for Dividends ("CAFD") and Total Segment Profit, are not GAAP measures and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentation of their most closely associated GAAP measures, net income (loss) for Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD and operating income for Total Segment Profit.
Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for selected items that SemGroup believes impact the comparability of financial results between reporting periods. In addition to non-cash items, we have selected items for adjustment to EBITDA which management feels decrease the comparability of our results among periods. These items are identified as those which are generally outside of the results of day to day operations of the business. These items are not considered non- recurring, infrequent or unusual, but do erode comparability among periods in which they occur with periods in which they do not occur or occur to a greater or lesser degree. Historically, we have selected items such as gains on the sale of NGL Energy Partners LP common units, costs related to our predecessor's bankruptcy, significant business development related costs, significant legal settlements, severance and other similar costs. Management believes these types of items can make comparability of the results of day to day operations among periods difficult and have chosen to remove these items from our Adjusted EBITDA. We expect to adjust for similar types of items in the future. Although we present selected items that we consider in evaluating our performance, you should be aware that the items presented do not represent all items that affect comparability between the periods presented. Variations in our operating results are also caused by changes in volumes, prices, mechanical interruptions and numerous other factors. We do not adjust for these types of variances.
CAFD is based on Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, and reduced for cash income taxes, cash interest expense, preferred stock cash dividends, maintenance capital expenditures and CAFD attributable to noncontrolling interests, as adjusted for selected items which management feels decrease the comparability of results among periods. CAFD is a performance measure utilized by management to analyze our performance after the payment of cash taxes, servicing debt obligations and making sustaining capital expenditures.
Total Segment Profit represents revenue, less cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) and operating expenses, plus equity earnings and is adjusted to remove unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and to reflect equity earnings on an EBITDA basis. Reflecting equity earnings on an EBITDA basis is achieved by adjusting equity earnings to exclude our percentage of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from equity earnings for operated equity method investees. For our investment in NGL Energy, we exclude equity earnings and include cash distributions received. Segment profit is the measure by which management assess the performance of our reportable segments.
These measures may be used periodically by management when discussing our financial results with investors and analysts and are presented as management believes they provide additional information and metrics relative to the performance of our businesses. These non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Management compensates for the limitations of our non-GAAP measures as analytical tools by reviewing the comparable GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the non-GAAP measure and the most comparable GAAP measure and incorporating this knowledge into its decision-making processes. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our operating results. Because all companies do not use identical calculations, our presentations of non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters contained in this Press Release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this Press Release including the prospects of our industry, our anticipated financial performance, our anticipated annual dividend growth rate, management's plans and objectives for future operations, planned capital expenditures, business prospects, outcome of regulatory proceedings, market conditions and other matters, may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to enable us to pay our debt obligations and our current and expected dividends or to fund our other liquidity needs; any sustained reduction in demand for, or supply of, the petroleum products we gather, transport, process, market and store; the effect of our debt level on our future financial and operating flexibility, including our ability to obtain additional capital on terms that are favorable to us; our ability to access the debt and equity markets, which will depend on general market conditions and the credit ratings for our debt obligations and equity; the loss of, or a material nonpayment or nonperformance by, any of our key customers; the amount of cash distributions, capital requirements and performance of our investments and joint ventures; the consequences of any divestitures of non-strategic operating assets or divestitures of interests in some of our operating assets through partnerships and/or joint ventures; the amount of collateral required to be posted from time to time in our commodity purchase, sale or derivative transactions; the impact of operational and developmental hazards and unforeseen interruptions; our ability to obtain new sources of supply of petroleum products; competition from other midstream energy companies; our ability to comply with the covenants contained in our credit agreements, continuing covenant agreement, and the indentures governing our notes, including requirements under our credit agreements and continuing covenant agreement to maintain certain financial ratios; our ability to renew or replace expiring storage, transportation and related contracts; the overall forward markets for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; the possibility that the construction or acquisition of new assets or other business combination activities may not result in the corresponding anticipated benefits; any future impairment of goodwill resulting from the loss of customers or business; changes in currency exchange rates; weather and other natural phenomena, including climate conditions; a cyber attack involving our information systems and related infrastructure, or that of our business associates; the risks and uncertainties of doing business outside of the U.S., including political and economic instability and changes in local governmental laws, regulations and policies; costs of, or changes in, laws and regulations and our failure to comply with new or existing laws or regulations, particularly with regard to taxes, safety and protection of the environment; the possibility that our hedging activities may result in losses or may have a negative impact on our financial results; general economic, market and business conditions; as well as other risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Kevin Greenwell
918-524-8081
investor.relations@semgroup.com
Media:
Tom Droege
918-524-8560
tdroege@semgroup.com
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|June 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|ASSETS
|
|
|Current assets
|$
|1,043,362
|
|$
|715,825
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|3,886,438
|
|3,457,326
|
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|794,789
|
|622,340
|
|Equity method investments
|284,186
|
|274,009
|
|Other noncurrent assets, net
|156,076
|
|140,807
|
|Right of use assets, net
|93,089
|
|—
|
|Total assets
|$
|6,257,940
|
|$
|5,210,307
|
|LIABILITIES, PREFERRED STOCK AND OWNERS' EQUITY
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|12,682
|
|$
|6,000
|
|Other current liabilities
|707,962
|
|631,157
|
|Total current liabilities
|720,644
|
|637,157
|
|Long-term debt, excluding current portion
|2,510,897
|
|2,278,834
|
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|283,549
|
|94,337
|
|Total liabilities
|3,515,090
|
|3,010,328
|
|Preferred stock
|372,628
|
|359,658
|
|Subsidiary preferred stock
|252,876
|
|—
|
|Total owners' equity
|2,117,346
|
|1,840,321
|
|Total liabilities, preferred stock and owners' equity
|$
|6,257,940
|
|$
|5,210,307
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|2018
|2019
|
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|$
|674,940
|
|$
|595,794
|
|$
|567,232
|
|
|$
|1,242,172
|
|$
|1,257,403
|
|Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Costs of products sold, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below
|493,580
|
|412,089
|
|403,372
|
|
|896,952
|
|908,221
|
|Operating
|77,997
|
|90,245
|
|63,207
|
|
|141,204
|
|160,036
|
|General and administrative
|25,520
|
|22,886
|
|29,547
|
|
|55,067
|
|49,363
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|64,011
|
|51,755
|
|59,036
|
|
|123,047
|
|102,291
|
|Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment, net
|8,936
|
|1,824
|
|(1,444
|)
|
|7,492
|
|(1,742
|)
|Total expenses
|670,044
|
|578,799
|
|553,718
|
|
|1,223,762
|
|1,218,169
|
|Earnings from equity method investments
|12,695
|
|14,351
|
|13,951
|
|
|26,646
|
|26,965
|
|Operating income
|17,591
|
|31,346
|
|27,465
|
|
|45,056
|
|66,199
|
|Other expenses, net
|36,574
|
|37,685
|
|35,385
|
|
|71,959
|
|82,490
|
|Loss before income taxes
|(18,983
|)
|(6,339
|)
|(7,920
|)
|
|(26,903
|)
|(16,291
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(6,085
|)
|(3,613
|)
|(4,606
|)
|
|(10,691
|)
|19,470
|
|Net loss
|(12,898
|)
|(2,726
|)
|(3,314
|)
|
|(16,212
|)
|(35,761
|)
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|12,689
|
|—
|
|3,525
|
|
|16,214
|
|—
|
|Net loss attributable to SemGroup
|(25,587
|)
|(2,726
|)
|(6,839
|)
|
|(32,426
|)
|(35,761
|)
|Less: cumulative preferred stock dividends
|6,657
|
|6,211
|
|6,541
|
|
|13,198
|
|11,043
|
|Less: cumulative subsidiary preferred stock dividends
|2,577
|
|—
|
|1,857
|
|
|3,684
|
|—
|
|Less: accretion of subsidiary preferred stock to redemption value
|237
|
|—
|
|13,749
|
|
|13,986
|
|—
|
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(35,058
|)
|$
|(8,937
|)
|$
|(28,986
|)
|
|$
|(63,294
|)
|$
|(46,804
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(12,898
|)
|$
|(2,726
|)
|$
|(3,314
|)
|
|$
|(16,212
|)
|$
|(35,761
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax
|27,387
|
|6,180
|
|(14,233
|)
|
|13,154
|
|24,351
|
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|14,489
|
|3,454
|
|(17,547
|)
|
|(3,058
|)
|(11,410
|)
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|12,689
|
|—
|
|3,525
|
|
|16,214
|
|—
|
|Less: other comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|8,018
|
|—
|
|5,580
|
|
|13,598
|
|—
|
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to SemGroup
|$
|(6,218
|)
|$
|3,454
|
|$
|(26,652
|)
|
|$
|(32,870
|)
|$
|(11,410
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|
|$
|(0.81
|)
|$
|(0.60
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|
|$
|(0.81
|)
|$
|(0.60
|)
|Weighted average shares (thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|78,668
|
|78,319
|
|78,492
|
|
|78,580
|
|78,259
|
|Diluted
|78,668
|
|78,319
|
|78,492
|
|
|78,580
|
|78,259
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|2018
|2019
|
|2019
|2018
|Net loss
|$
|(12,898
|)
|$
|(2,726
|)
|$
|(3,314
|)
|
|$
|(16,212
|)
|$
|(35,761
|)
|Add: Interest expense
|38,910
|
|35,904
|
|36,652
|
|
|75,562
|
|78,365
|
|Add: Income tax expense (benefit)
|(6,085
|)
|(3,613
|)
|(4,606
|)
|
|(10,691
|)
|19,470
|
|Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
|64,011
|
|51,755
|
|59,036
|
|
|123,047
|
|102,291
|
|EBITDA
|83,938
|
|81,320
|
|87,768
|
|
|171,706
|
|164,365
|
|Selected Non-Cash Items and Other Items Impacting Comparability
|21,549
|
|17,690
|
|15,222
|
|
|36,771
|
|28,016
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|105,487
|
|$
|99,010
|
|$
|102,990
|
|
|$
|208,477
|
|$
|192,381
|
Selected Non-Cash Items and
Other Items Impacting Comparability
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|2018
|2019
|
|2019
|2018
|Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment, net
|$
|8,936
|
|$
|1,824
|
|$
|(1,444
|)
|
|$
|7,492
|
|$
|(1,742
|)
|Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|(989
|)
|2,314
|
|(288
|)
|
|(1,277
|)
|5,608
|
|Adjustments to reflect equity earnings on an EBITDA basis
|4,718
|
|4,886
|
|4,710
|
|
|9,428
|
|9,769
|
|M&A transaction related costs
|1,676
|
|648
|
|4,635
|
|
|6,311
|
|1,804
|
|Employee severance and relocation expense
|73
|
|211
|
|159
|
|
|232
|
|348
|
|Unrealized loss on derivative activities
|4,903
|
|4,409
|
|4,818
|
|
|9,721
|
|6,635
|
|Non-cash equity compensation
|2,232
|
|3,398
|
|2,632
|
|
|4,864
|
|5,594
|
|Selected Non-Cash Items and Other Items Impacting Comparability
|$
|21,549
|
|$
|17,690
|
|$
|15,222
|
|
|$
|36,771
|
|$
|28,016
|
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Total Segment Profit:
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|2018
|2019
|
|2019
|2018
|Operating income
|$
|17,591
|
|$
|31,346
|
|$
|27,465
|
|
|$
|45,056
|
|$
|66,199
|
|Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments to reflect equity earnings on an EBITDA basis
|4,718
|
|4,886
|
|4,710
|
|
|9,428
|
|9,769
|
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives
|4,903
|
|4,409
|
|4,818
|
|
|9,721
|
|6,635
|
|General and administrative expense
|25,520
|
|22,886
|
|29,547
|
|
|55,067
|
|49,363
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|64,011
|
|51,755
|
|59,036
|
|
|123,047
|
|102,291
|
|Gain on disposal of long-lived assets, net
|8,936
|
|1,824
|
|(1,444
|)
|
|7,492
|
|(1,742
|)
|Total Segment Profit
|$
|125,679
|
|$
|117,106
|
|$
|124,132
|
|
|$
|249,811
|
|$
|232,515
|
Cash Available for Dividends:
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|2018
|2019
|
|2019
|2018
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|105,487
|
|$
|99,010
|
|$
|102,990
|
|
|$
|208,477
|
|$
|192,381
|
|Less: Cash interest expense
|36,458
|
|34,870
|
|35,626
|
|
|72,084
|
|67,400
|
|Less: Maintenance capital
|8,073
|
|11,550
|
|10,600
|
|
|18,673
|
|19,279
|
|Less: Cash paid for income taxes
|796
|
|12,900
|
|910
|
|
|1,706
|
|14,700
|
|Less: CAFD attributable to CAMS Midstream noncontrolling interest
|9,840
|
|—
|
|2,844
|
|
|12,684
|
|—
|
|Less: Distributions to Maurepas Class B shareholders
|6,595
|
|—
|
|6,613
|
|
|13,208
|
|—
|
|Selected items impacting comparability
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Add back: Mexico disposal cash taxes
|—
|
|10,955
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|10,955
|
|Cash available for dividends
|$
|43,725
|
|$
|50,645
|
|$
|46,397
|
|
|$
|90,122
|
|$
|101,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividends declared
|$
|37,161
|
|$
|37,022
|
|$
|37,061
|
|
|$
|74,222
|
|$
|74,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividend coverage ratio
|1.2
|x
|1.4
|x
|1.3
|x
|
|1.2
|x
|1.4
|x
Source: SemGroup Corp.
Referenced Stocks:
SEMG