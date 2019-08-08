Selecta Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update





- New strategic partnership with gene therapy leader, AskBio, to jointly develop next-generation AAV-based gene therapies to address the unmet medical need for repeat dosing in patients with rare and orphan genetic diseases -

- Patient enrollment ongoing in COMPARE trial evaluating efficacy and safety of SEL-212 vs. KRYSTEXXA® in patients with chronic refractory gout; interim data expected in 4Q19 -

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform technology, ImmTOR™, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided a corporate update.

"Our gene therapy program has gained a lot of momentum, most notably with our new strategic partnership with AskBio, which will combine our ImmTOR platform technology with AskBio's AAV technology and know-how. We believe this partnership will allow us to develop a robust pipeline of products that can potentially be re-dosed and offer patients a new treatment paradigm in areas of high unmet need," said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., President and CEO of Selecta. "We are also pleased that the COMPARE trial continues to actively enroll patients, and we look forward to differentiating SEL-212 compared to the current FDA-approved uricase therapy in adult patients with chronic refractory gout. We believe the clinical profile of SEL-212, along with its more convenient monthly dosing, makes it a compelling product for patients and their providers and represents a very large market opportunity of over $1.0 billion."

Recent Highlights and Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Chronic Refractory Gout Program:

COMPARE Clinical Trial of SEL-212 vs. Krystexxa Enrolling Patients: In March 2019, Selecta initiated a six-month head-to-head clinical trial (COMPARE) designed to evaluate the superiority of its lead product candidate, SEL-212 (ImmTOR + Pegadricase), compared to Krystexxa, the current U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved uricase therapy, in adult patients with chronic refractory gout. The COMPARE trial, which is currently enrolling patients, is expected to enroll 150 patients, and the primary endpoint is the maintenance of serum uric acid (sUA) levels of <6mg/dL at six months. An interim data analysis is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a full statistical superiority analysis expected in the second quarter of 2020.

AAV Gene Therapy Program:

New Strategic Partnership with Gene Therapy Leader AskBio: In August 2019, Selecta announced a strategic partnership with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), to jointly develop, manufacture and commercialize a broad portfolio of life-changing, next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies. This partnership will leverage the unique proprietary technology platforms of both companies with a human proof of concept trial to validate this portfolio of products and their potential for re-dosing in patients.

Advancing Collaboration with CureCN Consortium: Under a collaboration with the European consortium, CureCN, for an ImmTOR+AAV gene therapy combination product candidate in Crigler-Najjar Syndrome, Selecta expects CureCN to obtain scientific advice from the German drug regulatory authority in the second half of 2019.

Corporate Updates:

Strengthened Management Team: Selecta announced the appointment of Alison Schecter, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer in July 2019. Dr. Schecter has over 20 years of combined drug development, strategic management and practical clinical experience in academia and industry and joins Selecta from Sanofi, where she was the Global Project Head, Rare Diseases, and was responsible for leading the Niemann-Pick Disease (ASMD) project.

Expanded Board of Directors: Selecta announced the addition of Scott D. Myers to its Board of Directors, in June 2019. Mr. Myers has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Rainier Therapeutics.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

Revenue: For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, the company recognized less than $0.1 million of revenue under its collaboration agreement with Spark.



Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $12.1 million, which compares with $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Research and development expenses decreased by $2.3 million, or 16%, as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease reflects the reduced salaries and benefits as a result of the company's headcount reduction at the beginning of fiscal 2019. There were further cost reductions related to discontinued programs. These cost reductions were offset by the timing of costs incurred for both the company's Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical programs for SEL-212.



General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $4.1 million, which compares with $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.3 million, or 6%, as compared to the same period in 2018. The reduction in costs was primarily the result of reduced legal fees, offset by an increase in professional fees.



Net Loss: For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, Selecta reported a net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.8 million, or $0.84 per share, for the same period in 2018.



Cash Position: Selecta had $42.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2019, which compares to cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $48.7 million as of March 31, 2019.

Financial Outlook:

Selecta believes its available cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements into the first quarter of 2020.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance technology (ImmTOR) platform. Selecta plans to combine ImmTOR with a range of biologic therapies for rare and serious diseases that require new treatment options due to high immunogenicity. The company's current proprietary pipeline includes ImmTOR-powered therapeutic enzyme and gene therapy product candidates. SEL-212, the company's lead product candidate, is being developed to treat chronic refractory gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. Selecta's proprietary gene therapy product candidates are in preclinical development for certain rare inborn errors of metabolism and incorporate ImmTOR with the goal of addressing barriers to repeat administration. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit http://selectabio.com.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share data and par value)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 30,479 $ 37,403 Short-term deposits and investments 11,480 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,490 4,673 Total current assets 44,449 42,076 Property and equipment, net 1,620 2,127 Right of Use Asset, net 878 — Restricted cash and other assets — 279 Total assets $ 46,947 $ 44,482 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,463 $ 1,100 Accrued expenses 5,789 11,700 Loan payable, current portion 21,548 21,385 Lease Liability, current portion 1,085 — Deferred revenue, current portion 1,023 959 Total current liabilities 31,908 35,144 Non‑current liabilities: Deferred rent and lease incentive — 34 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 14,983 13,818 Other long‑term liabilities — 904 Total liabilities 46,891 49,900 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 44,952,951 and 22,471,776 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 5 3 Additional paid-in capital 313,447 279,539 Accumulated deficit (308,871 ) (280,403 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,525 ) (4,557 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 56 (5,418 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 46,947 $ 44,482







Selecta Biosciences, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Grant and collaboration revenue $ 13 $ — $ 23 $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 12,134 14,407 19,487 25,546 General and administrative 4,114 4,362 8,627 9,036 Total operating expenses 16,248 18,769 28,114 34,582 Loss from operations (16,235 ) (18,769 ) (28,091 ) (34,582 ) Investment income 246 246 523 534 Foreign currency transaction (loss), net (10 ) 84 (40 ) 71 Interest expense (400 ) (365 ) (796 ) (715 ) Other (expense), net 5 8 (64 ) 8 Net loss (16,394 ) (18,796 ) (28,468 ) (34,684 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment 7 (90 ) 29 (71 ) Unrealized gain on securities 1 12 3 15 Total comprehensive loss $ (16,386 ) $ (18,874 ) $ (28,436 ) $ (34,740 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.55 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 44,855,083 22,355,603 41,668,902 22,350,591



