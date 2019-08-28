Segra International to be a Lead Genetics Partner in Shoppers Drug Mart and TruTrace Technologies Pilot Traceability Program for Medical Cannabis





TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruTrace Technologies Inc. (CSE: TTT; OTC:TTTSF) ("TruTrace" or the "Company"), creator of the first fully-integrated blockchain platform that registers and tracks intellectual property for the cannabis industry, and Segra International Corp. ("Segra"), an agriculture technology company, today announced that the two companies have entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") to establish Segra as a primary genetics verification provider for TruTrace.



Pursuant to the LOI, Segra will be a lead genetics partner in the Shoppers Drug Mart ("Shoppers") and TruTrace Technologies medical cannabis verification pilot program recently announced at the World Cannabis Congress (the "Pilot Program"). The Pilot Program is intended to increase transparency, interoperability and product identification within the medical cannabis industry.

Segra will extract DNA from cannabis samples processed at its Genotyping and Molecular Lab Services Division and will provide unique DNA fingerprint codes, allowing for objective confirmation that as-supplied lots of cannabis remain isogenically pure to original reference material.

"Genetic verification is an essential element of our goal to establish traceability and help medical professionals match therapeutic outcomes to specific genetic and chemical profiles," said TruTrace Technologies CEO Robert Galarza. "As the program scales, we need genetic testing to be completed quickly, efficiently and reliably, and we believe Segra is the right partner to deliver on each of these attributes."

"Reliable customer experience lot-to-lot is crucial both for the consumer, and for the seller - particularly with cannabis, where individuals often must initially determine variety and dosing to meet their needs," said Dr. John Brunstein, Segra's Chief Scientific Officer. "We're excited to be able to apply our genetic tracking method to assist TruTrace, Shoppers Drug Mart and the participating LPs in this Pilot Program as part of a comprehensive solution to this need."

The Pilot Program will use TruTrace's StrainSecure™ technology as a central hub for identity management, asset tracking, validation, and product authentication. StrainSecure will also serve as a master registry for standardized testing, product verification, and quality assurance.

About TruTrace Technologies:

TruTrace Technologies has developed the first integrated blockchain platform to register and track intellectual property in the cannabis industry. TruTrace's technology allows cannabis growers and breeders to identify and secure rights to their intellectual property. It also streamlines the administrative process and reduces the costs of genetic and mandatory quality-control testing for legal cannabis. TruTrace's technology is proprietary, immutable and cryptographically secure, thereby establishing an accurate and permanent account for cannabis strains from ownership to market.

About Segra International:

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering innovative services that accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry to better serve society. The company's plant tissue culture and genomics technologies, coupled with a vast business ecosystem, empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk, while exploring the next frontiers of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving medical, recreational, and hemp markets. Segra is developing industrial-scale facilities to produce disease-free, robust, and DNA fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. To support this vision, Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance. Segra currently has agreements with many leading global cannabis producers, including the Canadian licensed producers HEXO Corp., Agripharm Corp., and The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

