Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference in September



Company Will Host Meetings at the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies. The company will host One on One meetings in New York, NY on Monday, September 23rd and Tuesday, September 24th.



About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. Seelos is based in New York, New York.

