Seelos Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for a US Patent for SLS-005 in New Indication of Friedreich Ataxia





NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that they have received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Seelos' U.S. Patent Application for SLS-005 (trehalose) for treating Friedreich Ataxia (FA).



Friedreich Ataxia (FA) is a rare inherited neuromuscular disease affecting the nervous system resulting in issues with balance and coordination, spinal deformity, cardiovascular issues and in some patients can lead to the onset of diabetes. It is among the group of neurological conditions related by the commonality of protein aggregations, such as Sanfilippo syndrome, Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) and Huntington's disease. FA affects about one in 50,000 people worldwide, making it the most common in a group of related disorders called hereditary ataxias. More information about FA can be found at: https://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/patient-caregiver-education/fact-sheets/friedreichs-ataxia-fact-sheet

SLS-005 already has orphan indication for Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA3) and Seelos is currently developing SLS-005 for Sanfilippo syndrome followed by the OPMD indication.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases.

Seelos is based in New York, New York. For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano

Head of Corporate Communications

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

300 Park Ave., 12th Fl

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

www.seelostherapeutics.com

https://twitter.com/seelostx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Source: Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.