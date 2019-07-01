Quantcast

Seelos Therapeutics Added to Russell Microcap® Index

By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index, effective as of the close of the U.S. markets Friday, June 28, 2019.

The Russell Microcap® Index is comprised of the 1,000 smallest market capitalization companies in the Russell 2000® Index plus approximately 500 additional companies.

Additional information on the Russell Microcap® Index and Reconstitution can be found on: https://www.ftserussell.com/resources/russell-reconstitution

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. Seelos is based in New York, New York. For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano

Head of Corporate Communications

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

300 Park Ave., 12th Fl

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

www.seelostherapeutics.com

https://twitter.com/seelostx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Source: Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SEEL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8091.16
84.92  ▲  1.06%
DJIA 26717.43
117.47  ▲  0.44%
S&P 500 2964.33
22.57  ▲  0.77%
Data as of Jul 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar