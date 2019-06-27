Security National Financial Corporation Announces Lease to The Code Corporation in its Center 53 Building in Murray, Utah





SALT LAKE CITY, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ-SNFCA) is pleased to announce a new lease totaling approximately 20,000 square feet for its Center 53 development located in Murray, Utah.



The Code Corporation ("Code") has selected the majority of the 3rd floor for its worldwide headquarters. Build-out of the space is expected to commence soon and Code anticipates taking occupancy of the space in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Code is a technology leader in data capture solutions and mobile technology. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of hardware and software solutions to enhance productivity and exceed customers' expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with their operations. Servicing a diverse range of industries and environments, Code's products are used in critical applications in healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of other diverse industries.

Jason Overbaugh, Vice President of the Company stated, "We've been fortunate to secure strong tenants in the building and look forward to leasing up the remainder of the space. The Salt Lake commercial market has continued to see strong leasing velocity and that is apparent in our new leases."

The Code lease increases occupancy to 71% and adds another technology firm to the growing campus.

