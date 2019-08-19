Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Cash Dividend

Quantcast

    AIKEN, S.C., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation, parent company of Security Federal Bank, announced that a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on or about September 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2019. 

    This is the one hundred fifteenth consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank's conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank's continued profitability.

    Security Federal Bank has sixteen full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans, Georgia.  A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank, and insurance services are provided by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

    Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.

Beverly S. Nettles - (803) 502-2480

