Secoo Holding Limited to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 29, 2019

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SECO), Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 29, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 29, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 9496898

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.secoo.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until September 5, 2019:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 9496898

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo") is Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform as measured by GMV in 2016. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company's integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company's proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit ir.secoo.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Secoo Holding Limited

Jingbo Ma

Tel: +86 (10) 6588-0135

E-mail: ir@secoo.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com





Source: Secoo Holding Limited