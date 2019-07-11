TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") will release its Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday August 12, 2019. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results at 11:00 am EDT at Barrick's corporate office in Toronto on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.
Preliminary production and sales information for the second quarter will be released on Thursday July 18, before market open.
|Release of Q2 preliminary production and sales information
|
|July 18, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST
|Q2 results release
|
|August 12, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST
|Toronto results presentation
|
|August 12, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST
|Conference call and webcast linked to presentation
|
|August 12, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST
|US and Canada
|
|1-800-319-4610
|UK
|
|0808 101 2791
|International
|
|+1 416 915-3239
|
|
|
If you wish to attend the presentation in Toronto, please contact David Lee at investor@barrick.com. The Q2 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.
The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing, and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1-855-669-9658 (US and Canada) and +1 604 674-8052 (international), access code 3391.
Enquiries:
Website: www.Barrick.com
