Quantcast

Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 05:05:00 PM EDT


AURORA, Ontario, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL 
THURSDAY - AUGUST 8, 2019 
8:00 AM ET 
 
DIAL IN NUMBERS 
 North America: 1-877-291-0442
 International: 1-212-231-2924
 Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call. 
 
REBROADCAST INFORMATION 
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 15, 2019
 North America: 1-800-558-5253
 International: 1-416-626-4100
 Reservation No.:  21926860

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations 

louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com   905-726-7108 

Source: Magna International Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MGA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8170.23
61.14  ▲  0.75%
DJIA 26966.00
179.32  ▲  0.67%
S&P 500 2995.82
22.81  ▲  0.77%
Data as of Jul 3, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar