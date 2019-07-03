



Press release, Helsinki, 3 July 2019 at 10.00 am (EET)

Second Nexstim NBT® system ordered by Island Psychiatry PC, US

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) - the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalized, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) - announces that Island Psychiatry PC has ordered a second Nexstim NBT® system based on the unique SmartFocusTM TMS technology.

Island Psychiatry is a well-regarded TMS therapy provider located in Long Island, New York. It was the first clinic in the United States to order a Nexstim NBT® system shortly after the system was launched in May 2018. Island Psychiatry has used the NBT® system for the treatment of patients with MDD.

Dr. Solomon, MD, Chairman of Island Psychiatry PC, commented: "We could not be more pleased with the ease of use and superior outcomes we have seen over the last year using the Nexstim SmartFocusTM TMS to treat our patients suffering with major depressive disorder. Our patients are attracted to and greatly appreciate my review of their MRI and discussion about the physiology of their disease and how we will be able to deliver a personalized treatment with great accuracy. Offering the SmartFocusTM TMS therapy has been a factor in our clinic's efficiency and growth. Based on our very positive experience to-date and as we expand to another location on Long Island, we have acquired a second system and look forward to continued success."

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO of Nexstim, said: "I am extremely pleased that Island Psychiatry, our first customer in the field of depression therapy in the US, decided to order a second system. This decision is based on their frequent and successful usage of our SmartFocus™ TMS Technology, which has generated very positive patient feedback. This shows that there is clear demand for the novel, personalized TMS therapy that our NBT® system is able to deliver to patients with major depressive disorder, a debilitating disease."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Nexstim

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/ Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)207 2822949

david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocusTM TMS technology, a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalised, navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim's NBT® system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT® system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercialising its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



Attachment

Source: Nexstim Oyj