SeaSpine Announces the Launch of the Shoreline RT™ Cervical Interbody Implant System, featuring Reef Topography™





CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch and completion of the first surgery for its Shoreline RT Cervical Interbody Implant System. Shoreline RT represents the first in a series of products that will marry the Company's proprietary NanoMetalene® technology with Reef Topography. The Company anticipates launching five additional products with NanoMetalene technology and Reef Topography by the end of 2020.



Reef Topography describes machined macrostructures and undercut features that are designed to act as an integrated fusion scaffolding that enhance the Company's proprietary NanoMetalene surface technology. Reef Topography provides an innovative structure with increased surface area for new bone to grow onto and into the implant. For example, Shoreline RT provides more than 40% increased endplate surface area versus Shoreline without Reef Topography.

"We believe the Shoreline RT launch represents a significant advancement in interbody technology that addresses the growing demand for implants that have the potential to reduce the use of high-cost orthobiologics during interbody fusion procedures," stated Shaeffer Bannigan, Director of Product Development. "This new technology, along with products within our complementary orthobiologics portfolio, such as Strand™ and Strand™ Plus demineralized bone fibers, supports our mission to maximize clinical value by developing cost-effective solutions to treat spinal disorders."

Shoreline RT is designed to be used in ACDF (anterior cervical discectomy fusion) procedures as part of the Company's Shoreline ACS System or in combination with its Cabo™ anterior cervical plate. The Shoreline ACS System includes implants with large footprints and multiple lordosis options designed to allow surgeons to address a variety of pathologies and patient anatomies.

"In prioritizing value-based care for our patients, it is critical that we work with companies, like SeaSpine, to create novel procedural technologies aimed at providing more cost-effective solutions and better surgical outcomes," said Dr. Robert Eastlack, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Scripps Clinic.

About NanoMetalene Surface Technology

NanoMetalene describes a sub-micron layer of commercially pure titanium molecularly bonded to a PEEK implant using a high-energy, low-temperature process referred to as atomic fusion deposition. It is designed to provide implants a bone-friendly titanium surface on endplates and throughout graft apertures, while retaining the benefits associated with traditional PEEK implants, such as biocompatibility, a modulus of elasticity similar to bone, and excellent radiographic visibility for post-operative imaging.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine's orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine's spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the ability of Reef Topography and/or NanoMetalene surface technology to provide intended benefits, including the ability of Reef Topography to enhance NanoMetalene surface technology; and the Company's expectations regarding launching additional products that marry the NanoMetalene and Reef Topography, including launching five additional such products by the end of 2020. Among the factors that could cause or contribute to material differences between the Company's actual results and the expectations indicated by the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the ability of Reef Topography and/or NanoMetalene surface technology to perform as designed and intended and to meet the needs of surgeons and patients; the lack of clinical validation for Reef Topography and/or NanoMetalene surface technology, including with respect to the ability of Reef Topography to enhance NanoMetalene surface technology or to reduce the need for high-cost orthobiologics; unexpected delays, including as a result of developing and supporting the launch of new products, the fact that newly launched products may require substantial additional development activities, which could introduce further expense and delay, or as a result of obtaining regulatory clearances; the Company's ability to continue to invest in medical education and training for its newly launched products, including the Shoreline RT Cervical Interbody Implant System; general economic and business conditions in the markets in which the Company does business, both in the U.S. and abroad; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. SeaSpine does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5402

ir@seaspine.com

Source: SeaSpine Holdings Corporation