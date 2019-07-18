SeaSpine Announces Portfolio Expansion of OsteoStrand™ and OsteoStrand™ Plus Demineralized Bone Fibers





CARLSBAD, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today the product release of its OsteoStrand™ and OsteoStrand™ Plus Demineralized Bone Fibers with its new integrated, hydration syringe system. The new packaging allows the surgeon to seamlessly hydrate the DBM Fibers with blood, saline, or bone marrow aspirate (BMA) in a convenient, open-bore syringe system. The first OsteoStrand Plus implantations were completed by Dr. Erik Olsson at Southern Oregon Spine Care and Dr. Warren Yu at Precision Orthopedics in Maryland.



More About OsteoStrand and OsteoStrand Plus

OsteoStrand and OsteoStrand Plus have been commercially available and successfully implanted since late 2017. The OsteoStrand product provides 100% allograft demineralized bone to maximize the osteoinductive content while providing an improved conductive matrix. They were developed through a disciplined R&D process that evaluated a variety of fiber geometries to deliver osteoinductivity, osteoconductivity, intraoperative handling and controlled expansion. These features optimize surgical placement to maintain surgical position and allow the fibers to better fill the surgical defect with the overriding goal to improve fusion potential. OsteoStrand Plus is powered by SeaSpine's proprietary Accell® Bone Matrix (ABM), which provides both immediate and sustained release of growth factors to facilitate bone formation and fusion.

"OsteoStrand Plus has been the preferred osteobiologic in my practice since it was launched," said Dr. Olsson. "The basic science behind the product development is compelling, as are the 100% demineralized bone fibers and controlled expansion. It can be challenging to improve a successful product but the new hydration system is a significant improvement for the end user experience. I was impressed with the first clinical use of the new system. SeaSpine's new hydration technique enables consistent preparation among the various clinical applications and improves graft consistency."

Dr. Yu added, "The new open bore syringe system simplified the hydration and overall graft preparation. It improves my team's back-table efficiency while improving the product consistency, which translates into even better handling and control."

"We are excited about the release of this new packaging system that combines outstanding operating room efficiencies with our industry leading demineralized bone fibers," said Tyler Lipschultz, Senior Vice President Orthobiologics. "With these additions, SeaSpine continues to focus on delivering improved procedural solutions, not just better products."

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine® (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

The SeaSpine orthobiologic product lines consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The SeaSpine spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements.

SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the clinical benefits of the OsteoStrand Demineralized Bone Fibers product, including its potential to deliver osteoinductivity, osteoconductivity, intraoperative handling and controlled expansion; and ability of the OsteoStrand Demineralized Bone Fibers to increase SeaSpine's DBM market share, and the anticipated launch of the OsteoStrand Plus Demineralized Bone Fibers product in early 2018. Among the factors that could cause or contribute to material differences between our actual results and the expectations indicated by our forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the ability of newly launched products to perform as designed and intended and to meet the clinical needs of surgeons and patients; the limited clinical experience supporting the commercial launch of new products and the risk that such products may require substantial additional development activities, which could introduce unexpected expense and delay; the lack of long-term clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of the Company's products; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. SeaSpine does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

